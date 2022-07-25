Suspect of killing 11-year-old girl in Paraíba do Sul is arrested | Rio de Janeiro



The girl would have turned 12 this Saturday (23) – Rede Social

The girl would have turned 12 this Saturday (23)Social network

Published 07/24/2022 19:03

Rio- The Civil Police arrested in the act this Saturday (23) the man accused of killing and hiding the body of Bianca Rodrigues de Siqueira Lima, 11 years old, who had been missing since last Friday (22), in Paraíba do Sul, in the interior of the state of Rio. The man, whose identity has not been released, confessed to raping, strangling and burning the victim’s body, according to police. Also according to police officers from the 107th DP (Paraíba do Sul) and the 108th DP (Três Rios), who carried out the arrest, the girl’s family members sought the police station late on Friday night, to report that the teenager had left grandmother’s house in the Sebollas district the previous afternoon, and her whereabouts were unknown. The girl was seen on the back of the motorcycle of a man who would have been identified as an acquaintance of the family. She would have turned 12 this Saturday.

The agents found the suspect and the motorcycle in Chiador (MG), a city about 40 km from Paraíba do Sul, where he fled after killing the victim. After being found, the man pointed to the place where the girl was killed, had her body burned and hidden, on a rural property on the banks of Estrada dos Macacos, in Paraíba do Sul. The motivation of crime is still unknown. According to delegate Cláudio Batista Teixeira, of the 108th DP (Três Rios), responsible for the investigation, the suspect is the father of the granddaughters of Bianca’s stepfather. In addition, he said that the IML examination showed that the victim was also assaulted before dying.

“The suspect confessed that he had sexual intercourse with the victim and that he would later have caused his death through strangulation. Once dead, Bianca had her body burned by the boy. Experts were at the scene and there was an examination and collection of material and the body. sent to the IML, where he was necropsied, the result provided information compatible with the boy’s report, however, it brought indications that Bianca was assaulted before dying and died not as a result of the strangulation, but as a result of the burn on her body, a since there were traces of soot on his body,” he explained. According to the Civil Police, investigations are continuing and other people still need to be heard. The forecast is that the accused will be transferred this Monday (25) to a prison in Rio, where he will undergo a custody hearing. The investigation, after completion, will be forwarded to the Public Ministry.

Mourning

On social media, the mayor of the city of Paraíba do Sul, Dayse Onofre, declared an official three-day mourning for the death of Bianca, who was a student in the municipal school system. ‘May God welcome the beloved Bianca and comfort the hearts of her parents and family members’, wrote the city hall in the post.

The victim’s family also mourned the loss of social media. “Thank you my God for allowing me to live with her in these 11 years there were so many good things, so many moments of happiness lived with you my love. Shine my little star”, lamented Bianca’s mother.

An aunt of Bianca also used the hammocks to pay a last respect. “Go with God, my little princess, you’re fine with daddy from heaven now, for us all that’s left is the pain of not hearing your voice anymore, of having your hugs, of hearing you saying ‘hi macinha’ or saying ‘hi auntie’ , to hear her sweet voice when Mom or Grandma spoke, today we only have sadness and longing”, lamented the aunt.