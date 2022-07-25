Tatá Werneck records his daughter’s meeting with Letícia Colin’s son | celebrities



Tatá Werneck shows the meeting of his daughter, Clara Maria, with Uri, son of Letícia ColinPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Tatá Werneck enchanted his followers, this Sunday afternoon, by showing a record of the meeting of his daughter, Clara Maria, with Uri, son of actors Letícia Colin and Michel Melamed. On Instagram, the presenter, who is married to Rafael Vitti, wrote an affectionate caption about the friendship between both couples and the children.

“My beloved friend Letícia and I got pregnant together. Our children were born about 20 days apart. And today they are friends”, Tatá began. “Who has friends has everything. Who has children who are friends with the children of friends, has everything. Mainly where to leave the children when you want to go to a ‘rave’. We love you”, she added, with good humor. In the final stretch of pregnancy, in 2019, the actresses even held the baby shower together.

In the comments of the publication, the artist’s followers were full of praise. “Whoever has a friend who closes his eyes during a hug, has everything,” wrote one netizen. “Her little face! What a love”, said another. “How cute! Let’s spread the love always!”, said another.