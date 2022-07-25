Telemarketing: companies use cell phones to circumvent Anatel’s rule | Economy

Emerson Rosemary Telemarketing companies use cell phones to circumvent Anatel’s rule

Tens, hundreds and even thousands of calls at any time of the day or night. Routine becomes a constant disturbance for those who cannot get rid of abusive telemarketing, which offers a product or service without the consumer’s consent. A portrait of this is the more than 1,500 complaints registered in 48 hours on the exclusive complaint channel on the subject launched by the Ministry of Justice (MJ) last Wednesday, denuncia-telemarketing.mj.gov.br.

The body responsible for curbing abusive commercial practices is the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the MJ. But the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) also monitors telemarketing offers by operators and has taken actions against the practice, such as the mandatory prefix 0303 to identify this type of call.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



In June, the agency blocked lines that made more than 100,000 calls a day to curb robocalls, calls that are usually disconnected as soon as the consumer answers. So far, the actions have not been enough.

Last Monday, the MJ, through Senacon, determined the suspension of the abusive telemarketing of 180 companies – from financial institutions to telephone operators -, under penalty of a daily fine that could result, at the end of an administrative process, in sanction of R$ 13 million.

“Self-regulation, call blocking platforms and the various laws that dealt with the subject of Brazil did not prove to be effective. Monitoring and effective punishment were lacking. The precautionary measure adopted by the MJ, however, goes a step further by determining that companies prove the origin of the database”, says Igor Britto, director of Institutional Relations at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Defense (Idec).

The director of Idec adds:

“We have to admit that a lot of Brazilian data was leaked, and companies are using this information to offer products and services. It is necessary to severely punish them when this practice is proven.”

call blocking

The first companies have already started to provide clarifications, and the next step is the opening of administrative processes, says Laura Tirelli, director of the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC). The precautionary measure, she explains, is to make companies comply with the law:

“We realized that Anatel’s determinations, identifying active telemarketing by the prefix 0303 and the suspension of the lines responsible for robocall, were not being complied with. Complaints continued, and we decided to act. cell phones owned by it. The measure provides for punishment for the entire chain, the company that calls and the one that hires the telemarketing, all have joint and several liability.”

Anatel also ended free calls of up to three seconds, to stop this type of call.

“In a large operator, with more than 80 million active lines, we identified 357 lines that made more than 100,000 calls a day, representing 60% of the operator’s traffic. By blocking these numbers, we solved a good part of the robot calls Every 15 days, companies will send monitoring reports, the first one is about to be released”, says Emmanoel Campelo, Anatel’s advisor.

Eduardo Tude, president of the consultancy Teleco, says that charging for calls of less than three seconds can reduce calls made by robots:

“The telephone operators can be allies in the identification and blocking of abusive calls, if so determined by Anatel.”

The interest in evading the calls is great. Since 2009, Procon-SP’s “Don’t call me” channel has been on the air, where consumers can register their number to not receive telemarketing offers. There are 3.6 million registered users and 350,000 complaints.

For Guilherme Farid, executive director of the agency, the responsibility for abusive telemarketing lies with the company that offers the service and the contractor to make the calls. And he considers that Anatel should adopt heavier fines and suspension of services:

“The 0303 was a smokescreen, because whoever practices abusive telemarketing already violates the LGPD (General Data Protection Law). In other words, Anatel creates a rule to say that whoever violates the law will have to identify themselves. What we have seen is the low adherence of companies to 0303 and the search for different paths, such as a service that camouflages the phone number, calls without identification or prepaid cell phones.”

As of Thursday, there were about 2,200 numbers able to use the 0303 prefix.

In the assessment of the legal coordinator of the Brazilian Teleservices Association (ABT), Cláudio Tartarini, Anatel is responsible for inspecting. The operator should also monitor, especially with regard to traffic. According to the executive, the 19 member companies, which represent a third of the market, have voluntary self-regulation. The entity defends that this becomes mandatory in all teleservice companies.

Roberto Pfeiffer, a professor of law at the University of São Paulo, considers consumer complaints essential to reduce the annoyance of calls, but points out that consumers are not obliged to inspect and says that the telephone operator is important in combating violations:

“The Ministry of Justice based its decision on the abusive mass harassment of consumers and on the possibility of breach of data protection. How does a company with which the customer has never had a relationship have access to his data?”

Ana Paula Ribeiro, 40, and her husband registered telemarketing numbers to block the “Don’t disturb me”, Anatel’s initiative to block abusive calls. To avoid inconvenience, Ana does not share personal data or register in stores:

“I stopped giving out my phone number, CPF or other information. It’s been all day getting calls from operators, banks or internet services. You can say several times that you don’t want to buy or do anything, but nothing changes.”

Tired of the incessant calls, Marli Lopes, 85, has already thought about giving up her cell phone, but changed her mind because of her children’s concern. She has already received up to 50 calls in a single day, from operators to banks and notices about sweepstakes.

“It was all day long, receiving calls from credit cards, banks, loans. I even feel sorry because I know people are working, but they stress us a lot, it’s all the time: morning, afternoon and night.”

Sought, Anatel reported that there was a 12% drop in complaints on the subject in the first half compared to the same period in 2021. There were 7,590 complaints. In addition, a way to block calls from numbers not linked to CNPJ or CPF is being studied, a mechanism used to make it difficult to identify the responsible company.

Conexis, which represents the operators, says that initiatives against the practice have made the telecommunications sector no longer appear in the ranking of unwanted calls.

“The sector received with attention the precautionary measure from Senacon, which suspended the telemarketing of 180 companies and is still evaluating its impacts on the sector to only then define the best line of action”, says Conexis in a note.