The 30 best selling Super Nintendo games

The Super Nintendo is a famous console, with thousands of units sold across the globe. Although, the video game was not the only one to achieve such a high markgiven that their games were also very successful with the public and acquisitions.

In this way, the team voxel brings in this special which were the twenty best-selling titles of the platform over the years. Without further ado, check out the top 30 below:

1. Super Mario World – 20.61 million units

Super Mario World appears in the first position without causing much strangeness. After all, it was the title that accompanied most of the Super Nintendo sold around the globe, making it the best-selling game per table.

two. Super Mario All-Stars – 10.55 million units

Super Mario All-Stars also accompanied a portion of the Super Nintendo units, but caught the public’s attention as a title sold separately. After all, in addition to bringing several games starring the plumber, we still had a remake of the already established Super Mario Bros. 3 – that is, a first-rate package for fans of the character.

3. Donkey Kong Country – 9.3 million units

Once Donkey Kong Country was announced, it ended up catching the attention of several people. The quality of the game was such that many rushed to guarantee their copy, making it reach the incredible mark of 9.3 million units sold.

4. Super Mario Kart – 8.76 million units

Behold, we have another title starring the mustachioed on this list. Super Mario Kart inaugurated the racing series with the characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, and it didn’t take much effort to be in the top 5 of the best selling titles for Nintendo’s 16-bit console.

5. Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior – 6.3 million units

Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior it was, at the time, a very good conversion from the arcade version, giving many people the chance to enjoy a great game without burning a lot of money in chips. No wonder it ended up becoming the best-selling fighting game on the platform.

6. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – 5.15 million units

Considered by many to be the best of the trilogy, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest surpassed the mark of 5 million copies sold thanks to the robust package that not only elevated what was seen in the original title, but also brought news such as more bonus stages, new animal allies and, of course, the fun that was already expected by all. community.

7. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past – 4.61 million units

The Legend of Zelda had already established itself as an important Nintendo series when the Super Nintendo was launched. In this way, when A Link to the Past arrived in stores, the community that followed the franchise already had an idea of ​​what was coming – and those who didn’t know the series ended up being surprised.

8. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island – 4.12 million units

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island brought the friendly dinosaur Yoshi in the role of protagonist in a very different game to what was on the console. Graphics that looked like drawings made with crayons and the fact that he carried a baby on his back (who cried a lot when he was away from the mount) ended up pleasing the public.

9. Street Fighter 2 Turbo – 4.1 million units

Street Fighter 2 Turbo it’s an expanded version of what we saw in Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior. Among the novelties was the possibility for two people to be able to choose the same character and even the bosses on the fighter selection screen, making this Street Fighter another best seller on the platform.

10. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! – 3.51 million units

Closing out our top 10 we have Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble as the title that occupies the tenth position. In this way, the trilogy Donkey Kong consecrated itself as the only series on the platform to have all the games released among the best sellers.

And the others?

The list above brought those that were the ten best-selling titles of all time on the platform. However, we decided to slightly expand this list so that you can have an idea of ​​which other games had the most outputs up to position 30. Check it out: