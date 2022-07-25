Earlier this week we had great news for all gamers, Xbox and Discord have partnered to bring the famous voice chat for Microsoft console. The above seems that is not all, because according to an important executive of the company, the alliance between Xbox and Discord will bring much more than just voice chat, although exactly what this is all about is not yet known.

Through the Xbox Wire podcast, a lot of news was revealed around this important alliance that Xbox and Discord have made. On the show, Xbox engineer Bill Ridmann hinted that it’s not the only thing to come, that this is just one stop on the long journey and that many other things will come in the futurealthough without further details on this.

During the interview, Ridmann said: “As with any feature, we always listen carefully to feedback, learning how we can tweak things. And we, Xbox and Discord collectively, see this as just a step on a journey where we had a lot of really exciting early experiences, conversations about what’s next beyond Xbox voice chat. I don’t have anything specific to share about it at this point, but just to say that we have some really exciting things in the works.”.

An overwhelming future full of new experiences is coming to Xbox and Discord, who have saved the best for a future update or new feature. We’ll have to wait and see what they’re hiding from us at Xbox, but according to previous statements by Phil Spencer, Microsoft is working on a lot of projects for future gamers.