The chasms of incomprehension that schizophrenia patients face

At 11:00 am on May 25, a Wednesday, Genivaldo dos Santos, 38, was traveling on a motorcycle at km 180 of the BR-101, in Umbaúba, Sergipe. In his pocket, he carried a pack of pills, part of the treatment for a disease he had been diagnosed with at 18. Brutally approached by three federal highway patrol officers because he was not wearing a helmet, the man became nervous and questioned the operation.

According to the nephew, who witnessed the scene, even though they were informed that Genivaldo had schizophrenia, the agents beat him and locked him in the van of the vehicle, not before spraying toxic spray into the compartment. Almost six hours later, the report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) indicated the cause of death. Like hundreds of thousands of mental patients who suffered under the German Nazi regime, exterminated in gas chambers, he died of mechanical asphyxia and respiratory failure.

Violence against psychiatric patients, including those with schizophrenia, has been documented for millennia. Until very recently, they were isolated, treated as pariahs, tried, convicted and massively executed both in genocidal acts, such as the well-known extermination in Nazi installations, and in episodes such as the one that killed Genivaldo.

Several studies have found that, compared to the general population, patients with mental disorders experience more physical and psychological violence. One of them, carried out with data from seven European countries, showed that people with psychotic symptoms report a high rate of physical victimization: up to 37.8% suffered some kind of attack in the year before the survey. No wonder, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with schizophrenia live up to 25 years less than those without the disorder. Factors that contribute to early mortality include medical care neglect and suicide.

also at home

Another article, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Public Health, a French publication, found that 82.1% of women and 86.1% of men with a psychiatric diagnosis were victimized throughout their lives. In Brazil, a review study by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) with national data found percentages of violence against 57% of women and 58% of men. The main perpetrators, the research showed, were the partners themselves, but there were also reports of aggressions within health institutions, by other inmates and by employees. “The places of occurrence were predominantly the domestic environment for women and the streets for men”, says the work, published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

“There is a stigma that strongly associates schizophrenia patients with violence. However, they are much more victims than executioners”, says psychiatrist Leonardo Palmeira, a researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and author, among others, of the book Understanding Schizophrenia: How the family can help with treatment. Although patients can commit violent acts, epidemiological studies have found that this is more common in a small subgroup that has a history of family violence and substance abuse.

In addition, experts associate the stereotype with the fact that news about crimes committed by mental patients receive more attention than those perpetrated by people without diagnosis. Movies and series also contribute to this. An article published in the journal Psychiatric Services showed that, in 41 films studied, the majority of characters with schizophrenia committed violent acts against themselves or others, and almost a third of them were characterized as potential murderers.

“The entertainment industry is often cited as a contributor to the formation and reinforcement of misinformation and negative attitudes about mental illness,” reports author Patricia R. Owen, a researcher in the Department of Psychology at the University of St. Mary, in the United States. “Popular movies are considered especially powerful influences in shaping attitudes about mental illness,” she points out.

Another misconception about schizophrenia, according to psychiatrist Leonardo Palmeira, refers to treatment. Although medications are important for dealing with so-called positive symptoms — hallucinations, delusions, confusion in thinking and uncoordinated movements — they are only part of an approach that, according to the UFRJ researcher, needs to be multifactorial.

“Millions of people around the world are living with schizophrenia, yet many do not receive the treatment and support they need,” said Gordon Lavigne, CEO of the international organization Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance. “This gap is caused by the complexities of the condition itself, but also by social stigma, health system limitations, discrimination and low reimbursement for treatment,” he agrees. “Schizophrenia is a treatable brain disease that deserves the same urgency and attention as any other chronic organ-based disease,” he believes.

therapeutic project

For Palmeira, the error starts with the approach. The psychiatrist recalls that most patients are scared of the diagnosis and, as the positive symptoms seem real, they may refuse to receive treatment. Instead of just prescribing medication, the doctor emphasizes the need to question people with schizophrenia about how their lives have been affected by negative symptoms — the urge to isolate themselves, the discouragement to do anything, the loss of interest in things that were once pleasurable. “Many times, the patient stops studying, working, because of schizophrenia. That’s what the doctor should focus on and present a therapeutic project of which medication is just a part”, he says.

Family therapy, vocational training, cognitive rehabilitation and participation in community arts activities are some of the strategies that help the patient regain functionality. “It is perfectly possible to recover without relapses, and many may not even need medication anymore”, says Palmeira. For this, however, society needs to get involved. “The misunderstanding about the symptoms makes many people criticize the patient and, when he withdraws, the risks of crises, medication and hospitalizations increase”, she says.

From the 1970s onwards, Brazil began to discuss a new therapeutic approach, which had already been adopted 20 years earlier in the United States and Europe. In 2001, psychiatric reform was sanctioned in the country, with the replacement of asylums and hospices by psychosocial care centers (CAPs). According to the Ministry of Health, today there are more than 2,600 spread across the country. The number, however, is considered insufficient: only with a diagnosis of schizophrenia, the epidemiological estimate is between one and seven cases per 10 thousand inhabitants.

The scrapping of the mental health area, which has suffered program cuts in the last six years, is a concern of specialists. “The treatments, which were already limited, suffered a huge setback since 2016, with the scrapping of community services”, laments Leonardo Palmeira.

“I’m not a diagnosis”

“At age 30, I had my first outbreak. I started with a lot of persecution mania. I saw people and thought they were talking about me. To escape them, I quit my job as a soundman, left my city (Timóteo, MG) and I started to travel. Seven months later, I had another outbreak. I thought that people wanted to kill me. I left for Belo Horizonte and took rat poison. I had no diagnosis and I thought these voices were of a spiritual nature. a messianic complex, I thought I had to be sacrificed, I felt exaggerated guilt, because in schizophrenia, everything is exaggerated. I lived alone since I was 17. My mother also had schizophrenia, but she denied it.

In BH, I started living on the street. I was lucky to find a good person who helped me get treatment and sickness benefits. But the appointments were always very fast, the doctors didn’t listen to me and, in five minutes, they filled out a prescription. I had a lot of side effects, I walked non-stop, as if the leg had a mind of its own, the muscles didn’t relax. Later I learned that this effect can be reduced with the use of another medication, but, living on the streets, I had no idea.

I also felt very sleepy and sluggish, I couldn’t work. Until I was seen by a good psychiatrist in a hospital. My symptoms improved and I started researching on the internet, I took a computer course in 2012, and then I started to get better informed and see that I was not alone, that it was not just me. This was fundamental in my treatment. Being aware of the problem may not solve it, but it helps a lot. From time to time, I still hear voices, but I can reason and realize that they are not real. For example, I thought that a person who was 30m away was laughing at me. But then I saw that was impossible, because they were whispers, and she was far away.

We are not to blame, but society always blames us for everything. In addition to suffering from the disorder, we have to deal with prejudice. You have to be perfect. People say that people who have schizophrenia are violent, I was even afraid of becoming violent because of it and I kept thinking: ‘but I never even hit anyone!’ But getting to know myself better, today, I know I’m not a label, I’m not a diagnosis.”

Julius Caesar, 53 years old.

The interviewee asked

not have the surname published.