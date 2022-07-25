The curious island that ‘changes country’ twice a year

Mike MacEacheran

BBC Travel

5 hours ago

Credit, EQRoy/Alamy

From the elevated viewpoints over the city of San Sebastián, in the Basque Country (Spain), visitors can see one of the oldest and most romantic biblical paths in the world: the Camino de Santiago de Compostela.

The epic journey to the tomb of Saint James, in the extreme northwest of Spain, is very popular. It has attracted and piqued people’s interest for centuries.

Every year hundreds of thousands of wanderers and pilgrims come here from far and wide, but I am not one of them. Instead of the deep valleys that wind towards the churches, my destination is another, completely different: a strange and uninhabited place called Pheasant Island.

Trying to better understand the Spanish Basque Country, I stumbled across this strip of land under one hectare while researching illustrated maps of the Western Pyrenees. It is on the Bidasoa River (near the mouth of the Bay of Biscay), between the border towns of Hendaye, France, and Irun, Spain.

The intriguing Pheasant Island is ruled by each of the neighboring nations every six months, on an alternating basis. It is a historical record of the rivalry between the two countries.

Border irregularities can be found across Europe — and in other parts of the world. But an island 200 meters long that changes countries twice a year is something profoundly strange. And interestingly, few people know anything about Pheasant Island.

Credit, Agefotostock/Alamy photo caption, Pheasants Island (the smaller one, on the right in the photo) is on the Bidasoa River, between the border towns of Hendaye, France, and Irun, Spain.

history all around

I learned about this mysterious island before arriving to see it up close. I was in the company of Pía Alkain Sorondo, an archeologist who promotes walking tours in the region. Like most people in this part of Spain, she feels an obligation to keep the stories of the Basque Country alive — no matter how unusual they may be.

“I love telling the story of our heritage,” says Sorondo, as we walk along the Franco-Spanish border east of San Sebastián. In a way, we are going back in time.

We left behind several industrial sites, apartment buildings and pintxos bars — a type of aperitif served on bread, typical of the Basque Country. In front of us are the archaeological remains of an ancient bridge built by the Romans and the island itself.

“History is hidden along the banks of this river, but most people walk around here knowing nothing. That’s what I’m trying to change,” she says.

Upon arriving at our destination (a park in front of the island, on the banks of the river), we were faced with a special view. The Island of Pheasants, elliptical in shape and covered with trees, is just 10 meters from the Spanish side of the river, and 20 meters from the French side.

Its historical importance is so great that it is rarely open to visitors. In the center is a huge monument, resembling a tombstone, with inscriptions. It gives an idea of ​​the weight of the centuries of history of the place. Imposing, the monument celebrates the meeting where the Treaty of the Pyrenees was negotiated, which sealed the peace between Spain and France in 1659.

“Learning the history behind this place is like a discovery,” says Sorondo. “It’s almost a ghost island.”

Throughout history, Pheasant Island has been given a number of different names. To begin with, the current name — Isla de los Faisanes in Spanish, Faisai Uhartea in Basque or Île des Faisansin French — is a mistake.

“There are no pheasants on Pheasant Island,” complained the French novelist Victor Hugo when visiting the place in 1843. And indeed, there are only mallards, with their green crests, and migratory birds.

Credit, Mike MacEacheran photo caption, In the center of the island, a monument commemorates the place where the Treaty of the Pyrenees was negotiated between France and Spain in 1659.

In Roman times, the island was known as “pause” — Basque word meaning “passage” or “pass”. The French translated it to “paysans” (peasants), which later became “pheasants” (pheasants). Over time, the name Ilha dos Pheasões remained.

The modest island finally gained importance in 1648, following a ceasefire at the end of the Thirty Years’ War between France and Spain. It was chosen as a neutral space to demarcate the new borders between the two countries.

In all, 24 summit meetings were held, with military escorts on standby should the talks fail. Only 11 years later, the peace agreement called the Treaty of the Pyrenees was concluded.

To mark the occasion, a royal wedding was arranged. In 1660, King Louis XIV of France married Maria Theresa, daughter of King Philip IV of Spain, at the site of the declaration of peace.

Wooden bridges were built to facilitate passage, and royals arrived in state carriages and boats.

Rugs and paintings were commissioned. Diego Velázquez, court painter to Philip IV and author of the masterpiece The girls (a portrait of Margarita Teresa, another daughter of King Philip, with her bridesmaids), was charged with organizing much of the festivities.

Pheasant Island turned out to be so symbolic as a metaphor for peace that the two countries decided that custody of the territory would be jointly owned. Spain would be responsible for it between February 1 and July 31, and France would assume command for the remaining six months of each year.

At that moment, the smallest condominium in the world appeared.

Condominiums in international law

By definition, condominiums are places determined by the existence of more than one sovereign state. The term is derived from the Latin condominium: “com” means “set”, and “dominium” means “property right”.

Over the centuries, several countries have been involved in geographic disputes over condominiums. Governments have spent decades arguing over the details of who owns what and for what reason. Typically, condominiums are not centers of empires but rather experimental geopolitical annexes.

Credit, Prisma Archivo/Alamy photo caption, The Treaty of the Pyrenees — peace agreement between Spain and France, signed in 1659, was negotiated on Pheasant Island and defined the borders between the two countries

Currently, there are eight such condominiums around the world. They include Lake Constance, a tripartite condominium between Austria, Germany and Switzerland; in addition to the district of Brčko and the disputed territory of the Republic of Serbia, both in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

There are also the Common Regime Area, which is a maritime region shared by Colombia and Jamaica, and the Abyei region, claimed by Sudan and South Sudan.

The River Mosel and its tributaries Sauer and Our form a river condominium shared between Germany and Luxembourg. The Gulf of Fonseca is a tripartite condominium between Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Finally, Antarctica is the largest and most important condominium, theoretically continental, governed by the 29 signatories of the Antarctic Treaty, which has consultative status.

On the day of my visit to Pheasant Island, the territory was under Spanish administration. A group of people explored the corners of the island by kayak and, on land, only one person stopped to take pictures.

Aside from managing the garden, maintaining the boat docks, discussing fishing rights and monitoring water quality, there’s not much for the Spaniards to do.

Visitors are only allowed on the island on rare occasions, like the biannual transfer of power days, when the island is full of activities with the official ceremony, flags, delegates, diplomats and all the official trappings; or on occasional specific tours to visit the local heritage.

But an alarming phenomenon reverberating among border communities is the number of migrants trying to illegally cross the river from Spain into France. The day before my arrival, a foreign national had drowned while trying to swim across the river. And while Sorondo and I were talking about the history and politics of the Basque Country, a police boat was scouring the waters for the body.

Credit, EQRoy/Alamy photo caption, Pheasant Island is only open to the public on the days of the biannual transfer of power or for tours of its historical heritage

Current figures from the NGO Irungo Harrera Sarea, based in Irun, on the Spanish side, estimate that up to 30 migrants arrive every day seeking safe passage north to France.

As a tidal channel, the Bidasoa River has a brutal height difference of 3 to 4 meters, flowing back and forth from the official border, at the bridge of the national highway, as a direct attack.

“This is still a place of renewed hope for many people,” Sorondo notes, “but it’s also a death trap.”

With these hurtful words hanging in the air, only one thought crosses my mind as I leave the room.

Pheasant Island may be a forgotten historical footnote. But in our nuanced and unpredictable world of border disputes and land grabs, it is a symbol of peace that must always be remembered.