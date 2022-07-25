The new and biggest plane in the history of the FAB takes off to Brazil, but not to the expected destination; accompany

The FAB Airbus A330 flying to Brazil today – Image: RadarBox


A movement of the newest and largest plane in the history of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) this Sunday, July 24th, surprised everyone waiting for its arrival in Brazil.

At first, the official announcement was that the Airbus A330-200, future A330 MRTT when modified for this version, would arrive in the country next Tuesday, July 26, through Tom Jobim International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, where the Galeão Air Base is located.

However, this Sunday, the plane departed from Victorville, in the United States, under flight number BRS2901, and the destination of this operation, according to the FlightRadar24 tracking platform, is Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP). Therefore, on Tuesday he will fly from São Paulo airport to Galeão, and not directly from the USA.

Despite the surprise, the move makes sense, since the airport in the interior of São Paulo is the main base of Azul Linhas Aéreas, which operated this aircraft under the registration PR-AIS and is now transferring it to the FAB, after winning the tender for supply of two A330-200.


Therefore, two screens are available below: one shows the position of the aircraft in real time in the radar tracking, so that its position can be followed (it is also possible to access it in RadarBox at this link); just below the radar, the second screen shows the live camera of the “Golf Oscar Romeo” channel at Viracopos airport, so that you can watch the landing when the jet arrives (or watch the other movements at this moment):


