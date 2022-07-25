The Rock as Black Adam and Zachary Levi as Shazam go head to head at San Diego Comic-Con; Look

It happened yesterday (23) at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 the dashboard Shazam 2 it’s from black adam. The event featured trailers and casts of the two films from A.D. And behind the scenes at SDCC, there was also a meeting between The Rock and Zachary Leviwho play Black Adam and Shazam, respectively, in the DCEU.

Check out a video of Rock and Levi face to face in the halls of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con:

What were the two talking about? Comment on our social networks.

Unfortunately, The Rock and Zachary Levi did not appear together on the main stage of the most important Comic-Con in the world. It would have been amazing, wouldn’t it?

The stars will at some point in the future be side-by-side in the same film, as their characters are archrvals across all of DC’s media.

As we can see in the image above, Black Adam and Shazam are very similar. In addition to the uniforms, both are mages who received their abilities from Mage Shazam.

The main differences between them are: the origin of the powers and the characters. Shazam is a hero who has powers from the Greek gods, while Black Adam is a villain or anti-hero who has powers from the Egyptian gods.

The film black adam It is scheduled to premiere on October 20 in Brazilian cinemas. The long-sequence Shazam 2 premieres here on December 29.

