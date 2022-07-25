THE SANDMAN: Netflix series has new trailer released at SDCC

During the panel Netflix at San Diego Comic Con – SDCC last Saturday (24), new images were released and the new trailer in The Sandman. The platform’s new dramatic horror series opens on August 5ththe synopsis of the series had already been released by Netflix, check it out:

“A blend of modern myth and Neil Gaiman’s dark fantasy that follows people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he fixes the cosmic – and human – mistakes he made during his vast existence.”.

The Sandman is an adaptation of the comics from Neil Gaiman that were published by DC Comics with 75 stories divided into 13 arcs. Gaiman is one of the series’ executive producers and co-wrote the pilot episode.

O trailer shown on the Netflix panel was epic and showed exciting moments of The Sandman. O trailer subtitled has more than 140 thousand views on Youtube.

the cast of The Sandman will have Tom Sturridge as the protagonist Dream, Gwendoline Christie like Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong like Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook like Corinthians, Charles Dance like Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry like Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar like Cain, Kirby Howell-Baptiste like Death, Mason Alexander Park like Desire, Donna Preston like Despair, Jenna Coleman like Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson like Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis like John Dee/Doctor Fate, Kyo Ra like Rose Walker, Stephen Fry like Gilbert, Razane Jammal like Lyta Hall, Sandra James-Young like Unity Kinkaid and Patton Oswalt like Matthew.

The Sandman will have ten episodes and is produced and scripted by Allan Heinberg.

WAKANDA FOREVER: Film Teaser Released at SDCC

O teaser trailer from the acclaimed sequel black Panther was launched on Saturday night (23), the teaser trailer shows how the people of Wakanda are coping with the loss of their King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) while facing a new threat.

the absence of Chadwick Boseman was transformed into strength by the director Ryan Coogler in Wakanda Foreverthe cast of the original film returns with Angela Basset like Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong’o like Nakia, Danai Gurira like Okoye, Letitia Wright like Shuri, Winston Duke like M’Baku and Martin Freeman like Everett Ross.

Wakanda Forever introduces Namor as an antagonistthe character is played by Tenoch Huerta and is the debut of Ironheart heroine Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on August 11, 2022.

