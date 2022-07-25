The sky is not the limit! | Webb sees galaxies, salt on Enceladus, BR from space and+!

Even without much to show this time, the James Webb telescope stole the show this week (not that we’re complaining). The reasons are an astonishing image of a nearby galaxy and the photo of the most distant galaxy ever observed by mankind.

Other highlights of the week include images of our coastline seen from the International Space Station (ISS) and the first “sleeping” stellar-mass black hole detected outside the Milky Way. Check out!

Galaxy NGC 628 in Webb’s mid-infrared (Image: Reproduction/Gabriel Brammer/Janice Lee et al/PHANGS-JWST)

James Webb surprised us with a mid-infrared image of the galaxy NGC 628, revealing not the stars but the dust and gas around them. This material usually blocks starlight when we look at it in visible light, but infrared is where the glow comes from.

A curiosity is the center of the galaxy in this image, which looks empty. Scientists still need to study the data further to draw their conclusions.

GLASS-z13, as seen by James Webb. (Image: Reproduction/Naidu et al, P. Oesch, T. Treu, GLASS-JWST, NASA/CSA/ESA/STScI)

The image above looks blurry and unclear, but there’s a good explanation for this: it’s the most distant galaxy ever observed by mankind. James Webb finds the object which, as the reddish color suggests, is very old: its light waves have been very “stretched” as they traveled through the universe over 13.5 billion years.

Very distant luminous objects are reddened by the expansion of the universe. As the cosmos expands faster than the speed of light, the electromagnetic waves (which make up light) are stretched to the longest visible length, which is red.

Geysers send water from Enceladus’ ocean into space. (Image: NASA)

Scientists already knew that Enceladus (Saturn’s moon) contains salt in the water found by the Cassini spacecraft. This water comes from an ocean below the surface and is spewed out into space by fabulous geysers, but does it offer conditions favorable to life?

To find out, scientists modeled the moon’s ice crust, taking into account changes in its thickness according to the salinity of the water. And they found that the ice on Enceladus suggests a salinity of 30 grams of salt per kg of water, which is good news: this value is close to the 35 g/kg of Earth’s oceans.

Curitiba, capital of Paraná, in a photo on the ISS (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Astronauts from the ISS took some night photos of several Brazilian capitals, with their artificial lighting. In one of them (above), we observe the city of Curitiba, capital of Paraná and inhabited by almost two million people and many capybaras.

Other capital cities clicked include Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP), and Porto Alegre (RS). Check each of them through the link above.

Rendering of the James Webb telescope in space (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The technology we have in our hands is impressive and we can prove it! The James Webb, a telescope that has already photographed fascinating objects from space, has an “HD” (or solid state recorder, as it is called by scientists) where the collected data are stored with only 68 GB of storage capacity. That’s just over half the capacity of the base model iPhone 13 Pro.

To deal with this limit, the space observatory deletes all data after operators make sure it has been “downloaded” correctly. After all, the 68 GB is enough for just 24 hours of observations.

Test of the Helix engine, from German startup Rocket Factory Augsburg (Image: Reproduction/Rocket Factory Augsburg via Twitter)

German startup Rocket Factory Augsburg has conducted the first tests with its Helix engine, a key part of its RFA One rocket. It took 74 seconds for the engine to start and everything went well for the company.

The objective with this vehicle is to launch payloads of up to 1,600 kg into space, in an orbit similar to that of the ISS. But a series of tests is still missing, so the forecast for the first launch of the rocket is for the middle (or the end) of 2023.

Illustration of a black hole orbiting a young, massive and hot companion (Image: Reproduction/ESO/L. Sidewalk)

For the first time, scientists have found direct evidence of the first stellar-mass black hole outside the Milky Way, “hidden” by not actively feeding on matter. Without “meals”, black holes don’t “spit out” jets of energy and add no matter; so they are very difficult to detect.

The discovered object is located in the Tarantula Nebula region of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, and formed through the collapse of a star more massive than the Sun. The black hole is at least nine times the mass of our Sun and orbits a hot blue star 25 times the solar mass.

