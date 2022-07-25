The truth of Sandra Annenberg and Renata’s discreet relationship

Famous journalists, Sandra Annenberg and Renata Vasconcellos maintain a close relationship within Globo

Renata Vasconcellos and Sandra Annenberg are two of TV Globo’s big names, they are considered high-ranking and command great attractions on the broadcaster’s screen. Off-camera, both try to remain as discreet as possible and even on social networks, they rarely share photos, always avoiding image exposure as much as possible.

+ In an unforgettable weekend, Faustão has confirmed his return on Globo in the hands of Mion and Ivete: “Voz embargada”

The success and lack of news about the two makes the public even more curious to know what Renata Vasconcellos and Sandra Annenberg do in their personal lives. The truth is that they live a discreet relationship behind the camera and are great friends, however, they don’t like to expose. Longtime companions, they are always talking behind the scenes at Globo and have even shared the bench of “Jornal Nacional”.

+ Anitta leaves the stage in a hurry, rips off her panties and gets naked in front of all the employees: “I find it boring”

In their most intimate lives, they keep their other relationships out of the media as well. The current anchor of Globo Repórter is married to reporter and editor Ernesto Paglia, with whom she has a daughter, the young Elisa. The Jornal Nacional star is the wife of Miguel Athayde, one of the group’s bosses.

Absences at JN, discreet life and contract with Globo: Renata Vasconcellos, at 50, exposes her third pregnancy “It doesn’t move my life”, Renata Vasconcellos detonates about leaving JN and new life isolated in the bush: “Happy” Renata Vasconcellos leaves her husband and ends her marriage to assume a relationship with a Globo journalist; understand

+ Geisy Arruda crosses the line, exposes pepeca and confesses to sucking a man’s anus: “Famous involved”

Sandra Annenberg came to surprise netizens recently, by publishing a rare photo with her beloved. She appeared kissing her husband in the click and declared herself in the caption: “Do you want to continue dating me?”, she joked. It is also worth mentioning that both are still contracted by TV Globo, currently the channel bets on contracts by work, but maintains a fixed link with the famous.

+ Wanessa has confirmed pregnancy with Dado, causes fights in the family and death is exposed; Understand