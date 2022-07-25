“Thiago Maia, João Gomes and +9”

On Sunday (24), playing at 11 am, the Flamengo faced Avaí, and when they started losing the match, the team led by coach Dorival Júnior managed to turn the score around with two goals from Pedro and leave with the three points that made Mengão move up to sixth place in the Brasileirão, with 30 points.

Now, in the middle of the week, the focus is the Copa do Brasil, facing Athletico-PR, the Flamengo plays the first game of the quarterfinals of the competition at Maracanã, and journalist Mauro Cezar, during a live on his YouTube channel, pointed out the best lineup that coach Dorival Júnior will be able to assemble to face the team commanded by Felipão.

“It’s coming back with the defense that’s been playing, a matter of criteria. In fact, Matheuzinho can’t be better than Rodinei today, although he made a good cross in the first goal. I don’t think he played a good game, other than that. And then Thiago Maia comes back, I imagine. Start with Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro. That’s it, being able to use Vidal, Cebolinha or others who can enter during the game,’ he said.

And he completed saying that for the weekend’s duel, against Atlético-GO, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship, Dorival should even give the team a change, perhaps saving some players: “At the weekend, Flamengo takes the Atlético-GO, in Rio de Janeiro, and there it can even suddenly change and spare some players”.

The duel against Atlhetico-PR takes place on Wednesday (27), at 21:30, at Maracanã. The return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, which will be held at Arena da Baixada, was scheduled for Wednesday, August 17th.