Thiaguinho receives a statement from Carol Peixinho on “Domingão” and gets emotional: “I’m very happy”

Thiaguinho received a surprise on today’s “Domingão com Huck” (24): the singer was honored with a video sent by his girlfriend, Carol Peixinhowith a declaration of love that left him very emotional on the stage of the program presented by Luciano Huck on Globo.

On video, the ex-BBB and ex-No Limite praises the artist: “Making a statement to Thiago André, an individual and a legal entity, is not very difficult, you know? super friend, a super boss, a super singer that we love, wants to be close to, who makes amazing songs, that immortalize in our lives”, he began.

“And a super boyfriend, life partner, who feels so good to share life with you my love. We thank each other every day for this meeting. I’m very happy to be doing this tribute to you and to congratulate you on your usual success, for your 20 years of career, I love you so much, my love,” she concluded.

Reply from Thiaguinho

In sequence, Thiaguinho was moved by the statement he received from his girlfriend and returned the compliments. “I love you a lot too, I’m also very happy to be by your side right now. It’s really a soul thing, you know? The first time we met, we got along so well. know?” he said.

“It’s so good to be able to share life with someone, because it has to be like that, it has to be light. I’ll be 40 next year, so the relationship has to be more, it has to be worth being close to, Carol does worth being close to her. It’s a good energy, a renewal”, finished Thiaguinhowho sang some of his biggest hits on the show’s stage.