today’s results, Monday, July 25 (7/25)

Lotofácil contest 2581 results released tonight, Monday, July 25th (07/25). The numbers are drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) and the dozens announced around 8 pm on this same link.

Today’s Lotofácil Result (25/07): Contest 2581

How to bet on Lotofácil

You dial between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and win a prize if you match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you through Surpresinha, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests through Teimosinha. The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50.

Lotofácil’s previous results

>> Lotofácil Result, Contest 2580, Saturday, July 23 (23/07)

>> Lotofácil Result, Contest 2579, Friday, July 22 (07/22)

>> Lotofácil Result, Contest 2578, Thursday, July 21 (07/21)

