today’s results, Monday, July 25 (7/25)

Lotofácil contest 2581 results released tonight, Monday, July 25th (07/25). The numbers are drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) and the dozens announced around 8 pm on this same link.

Today’s Lotofácil Result (25/07): Contest 2581

How to bet on Lotofácil

You dial between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and win a prize if you match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you through Surpresinha, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests through Teimosinha. The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Lotofácil’s previous results

>> Lotofácil Result, Contest 2580, Saturday, July 23 (23/07)

>> Lotofácil Result, Contest 2579, Friday, July 22 (07/22)

>> Lotofácil Result, Contest 2578, Thursday, July 21 (07/21)

More Economy news

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags