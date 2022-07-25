Tooth Shape Can Say More About You Than You Think

The functioning of the human mind is quite complex, but it is known that organic and health factors affect the way a person thinks and acts. So, check out how the shape of the tooth is linked to the personality of each.

See how the shape of the tooth affects your personality

Below are the four main tooth shapes and how they can define a person’s personality.

Square tooth shape (straight)

The square tooth shape is also known as a straight tooth and is characteristic of someone with a big heart. This means that you are a person with a high power of kindness, empathy and understanding.

Usually, if a friend or loved one needs your help, you remain on hand to act and help. There is a strong tendency to avoid conflicts and avoid fights, especially unnecessary ones.

What does rounded tooth mean?

On the other hand, there are those who have the shape of a rounded tooth. In this case, it means that you are a person with great determination and that you tend to live your life with a lot of optimism.

Your friends tend to miss you, as your presence is often the most cheering of the bunch. This also applies to the family.

Do you have pointy (triangular) teeth?

If your tooth shape is triangular, charisma and sociability are an inherent part of your way of being and stand out in any everyday situation.

It is common for everyone to feel very comfortable around you and for there to be a great skill and to make others laugh.

rectangular tooth shape

Finally, it is possible that the shape of your teeth is rectangular. Here, the emphasis is on the high degree of sincerity and loyalty that his personality displays.

However, it is not easy to tolerate the injustices and possible mockery of other people. In the same way, lying is something that really causes deep disappointment in your chest.