Tragedy! Ex-The Voice contestant dies after being shot

The singer was the victim of a shooting after the performance of the show

A very tragic fact happened to a former participant of the musical reality The Voice. The year was 2016, where the young singer Christina Grimmie succumbed to her injuries and ended up dying at the age of 22, after being shot at a concert in the United States.

She participated in the North American version of The Voice, where she was shot at while signing autographs after performing in Orlando. “It is with deep regret that we confirm that Christina Grimmie has died from her injuries,” Orlando Police said via her Twitter account.

The singer was shot after a show at The Plaza, in a shooting, where two more people were shot. “The suspect, whom the police have not yet identified, then killed himself. The suspect is dead,” the tweet added.

The singer was a participant in the sixth season of The Voice, in 2014, where she joined the team of singer Adam Levine, ranking third. She had just done the opening gig for the band Before You Exit.

Wanda Miglio, a spokeswoman for the Orlando police, told local media that it all happened while Grimmie was signing autographs. “She was attending to some fans when a man carrying two pistols opened fire in all directions and shot Grimmie,” said the official.

Gottino interrupts the General Balance and gives the worst news of Vera Fischer on Record: “Attacked by bandits” Susana Vieira opens up about being a lesbian, exposes her partner, opens her heart and assumes: “Love” Zilu and Zezé’s shocking and absurd mansion of 23 million is put up for sale and proves the greatest truth of all

According to People magazine, Christina Grimmie’s brother even knocked the suspect to the ground before he committed suicide. So, as soon as the news spread, celebrities used social media to send messages of support to Christina Grimmie with the hashtag PrayForChristina.

After Christina’s death was confirmed, Demi Lovato lamented: “RIP Christina. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones,” she wrote on Twitter.

“There are no words. We lost a beautiful soul with an amazing voice. Our hearts go out to Christina Grimmie’s friends, fans and family.”