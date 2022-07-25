Understand the “blue dollar” that made traveling to Argentina cheaper

View from Mount Cerro Catedral, one of the most popular and most expensive ski slopes in Bariloche, Argentina – Photo: Reproduction

It was cheaper to travel to Argentina. Tourists will be able to exchange dollars for an exchange rate closer to that found in the parallel market, known in the country as the blue dollar, in comparison with the official exchange rate. The measure by the Argentine government, announced this week, aims to stop the devaluation of the peso and the deepening of the economic crisis.

For example, the measure was announced last Thursday afternoon, when the quotation showed that 1 dollar was 336 pesos in the parallel and 130 pesos in the official one. According to the announcement by the Argentine government, the dollar is now traded for tourists at 327 (but it can change day by day, like any exchange rate).

If you have plans to tour Argentina, the time is now. Faced with the devaluation of its currency and high inflation, Argentina has once again become the center of attention for visitors. According to the newspaper Clarín, foreign tourists spent US$ 1.4 billion in the country in 2022 alone, with a large participation of Brazilians.

The resumption of international tourism in the post-pandemic period began with the opening of borders in August 2021. Since then, Brazilian tourists have increasingly traveled to Buenos Aires, Bariloche and other Argentine destinations. The opportunity to buy the parallel dollar, and not the official one, was a great gimmick. Now, with the ease of exchanging dollars for a more favorable exchange rate for those visiting the country, tourism is expected to continue on the rise.

The maximum amount that foreign tourists can exchange will be US$ 5,000, based on the exchange rate of the day on the financial market, the Dollar Stock Exchange. Tourists will be able to exchange money at exchange offices and banks authorized by the Central Bank, presenting their passport or entry document to Argentina.