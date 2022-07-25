Understand the differences between Gold, Platinum and Black cards!

Thinking about applying for a credit card? Find out the differences between Gold, Platinum and Black cards!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Thinking of applying for a premium credit card but not sure what the difference is between the Gold, Platinum and Black models? To help you know the answer to this question, we have listed the main differences between these 3 types, check it out!

What are the differences between Gold, Platinum and Black cards?

The main difference is the customer profile for which the card model is intended, since Gold is for those looking for something simpler and Platinum and Black types have more services. Check out the other differences!

Gold Cards

Gold-type cards are aimed at customers with an income of approximately R$2,000. Its main advantages are international purchases and the low annual fee. Check out its other benefits!

Withdrawals in Brazil and abroad;

Good credit limit;

Price protection service;

Advantageous loan options;

Life and vehicle insurance, among others.

Platinum Cards

This is aimed at clients with an income of approximately R$ 6 thousand and the annual fee is approximately R$ 450.00. Its advantages are aimed at people who travel frequently, check it out!

Travel assistance;

Concierge service;

Promotions and cashback at partner establishments;

Price protection service;

Purchase protection insurance;

Medical and automotive insurance abroad, among others.

Black Cards

The Black cards are aimed at customers with an income of at least R$15,000 and the annual fee can exceed R$900.00. As it is a card aimed at people with high purchasing power, it usually has the highest limits on the market. Check out its advantages!

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

VIP lounges at airports;

Concierge service;

Travel assistance;

Cabin upgrade;

Price protection service;

Purchase protection service;

Points program;

Free Wi-Fi at airports;

Travel medical emergency insurance;

Discount and cashback at partner establishments, among other advantages.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @jcomp / Freepik