understand what changes with the WHO international emergency declaration

Photo: reproduction/pixabay





The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized this Saturday, 23, that the outbreak of monkeypox (monkeypox) constitutes a global health emergency.

Experts explain that the alert draws attention to the need to block the transmission of the disease, but that each country must act according to the local scenario. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health coordinates the purchase of vaccines and the State of São Paulo is even thinking about producing them.

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern (Pheic), according to the WHO, is an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk through international spread and requires a coordinated global response. The emergency declaration primarily serves as an appeal to attract more resources and attention to the outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus divided the countries into four groups and issued specific temporary recommendations for each.

They are: countries with no history of the disease or that have not detected a case for more than 21 days; member states with newly imported cases; nations with known or suspected zoonotic (animal-to-human) transmission of monkeypox; countries with capacity to manufacture vaccines and diagnostics.

Although the organization has not listed which country is in each group, it is possible to deduce that most of them, including Brazil, are in the second. For these, some of the guidelines are: implementing response actions with the objective of interrupting human-to-human transmission; reporting probable and confirmed cases to WHO; isolate cases during the infectious period; trace infected contacts; consider the targeted use of vaccines for pre-exposure prophylaxis in people at risk of exposure (which can range from healthcare workers to communities at high risk of exposure).

Marcelo Otsuka, infectious disease specialist and vice-president of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Pediatric Society of São Paulo (SPSP), believes that the organization’s alert draws attention to the need to control the disease and prevent its spread. “It indicates that we have to take care to block this chain of transmission,” he explains.

He explains that the implications for each country will depend on the response capacity and situation of each one in relation to the introduction of monkeypox. “It is up to the health services of each country to understand where the callus is.”

“We cannot allow for there to be no inspection, surveillance for the detection and adequate monitoring of cases. If we had done this with the coronavirus, perhaps we would have had a much more drastic reduction in the number of cases and not as it was in general”, he warns. . However, he emphasizes, it would not be necessary to alert the WHO for these attitudes to be taken.

Infectologist Fábio Araújo, who works at the Emílio Ribas Institute and at the Santa Cruz Reference and Training Center for STD/AIDS, in Vila Mariana, explains that, in practice, the alert will make national and international health authorities take some actions. “Now, these people will have to make this decision if there will be a vaccine and where we will get the vaccine”, he exemplifies. In addition, work harder to provide information to the population, as well as the establishment of a national network for testing and diagnosis.

Brazil

The alert from the international authority, according to Araújo, occurs at a time of “exponential growth” of the disease in the country. “There is an absurd demand from patients. They are showing up in droves and appearing super disoriented.”

The country recorded 696 cases and investigates another 336 suspects, according to data from the Ministry of Health, released on Friday, 22. According to the state health department, São Paulo has 538 confirmed infections in 33 cities. The capital concentrates 442 of them. Otsuka recalls that Brazil already has autochthonous cases. “There is already circulation of the virus.”

New pandemic?

In the view of Otsuka and Araújo, by definition, the current outbreak could already be considered a pandemic. “A pandemic is characterized by the worldwide expansion of a disease”, says Araújo. This does not mean, however, that the response is of the same intensity as that given to covid-19. “Gravity is less at first”, ponders Otsuka.

Sanitarian Gonzalo Vecina disagrees. He thinks the outbreak should only be seen as a pandemic if there is “strong” local transmission. The doctor points out that, unlike covid-19, the disease, for now, has a low infectivity and mortality rate. What worries him, he ponders, is the long latency period.

“You can live with it for up to 40 days and for 40 days it is infectious.” Therefore, he fears that the virus will find an animal host – that is, that the disease will become a zoonosis. “If it finds another animal that hosts it outside of Africa, you set a new cycle.

What does Brazil need to do?

Otsuka believes that the first step is to disseminate the investigation protocols. “These triage care, screening, epidemiological analysis are the first point.”

Araújo indicates that information is crucial. Mainly, for the population of men who have sex with men (MSM), which, according to the WHO, represent the majority of cases. This does not mean that other people cannot become infected.

What the Brazilian authorities say

The Ministry of Health highlighted, in a statement, that the country is prepared to face smallpox and that it coordinates, with the WHO, the purchase of vaccines to fight the disease. “So that the National Immunization Program (PNI) can define the immunization strategy for Brazil”, he informed.

In a note, the state government highlighted that it is evaluating the possibility of purchasing and producing vaccines. “To control the spread of smallpox caused by the monkeypox virus.” And also that the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance (CVE) has aligned the technical guidelines with the entire health network and informing the population about the epidemiological scenario and measures to prevent and control the disease.

The Municipal Health Department of the capital informed, in a note, that “the entire service, diagnosis and monitoring operation is in full operation for the care of monkeypox cases”. The folder highlighted that the Coordination of Health Surveillance (Covisa) was responsible for guiding health facilities for the early identification and monitoring of cases.

Emergence of cases

The first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic. Since then, countries in Europe, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia, have confirmed cases.

Streaming

First identified in monkeys, the viral disease usually spreads by close contact and occurs mainly in West and Central Africa. It has rarely spread elsewhere, so this new wave of cases outside the mainland is a cause for concern. There are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe, with up to 10% mortality, and the West African strain, which has a mortality rate of around 1%.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets from an infected person, as well as through shared objects such as bedding and towels. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.

Symptoms

Symptoms resemble, to a lesser extent, those seen in the past in individuals with smallpox: fever, headache, muscle and back pain for the first five days. Rashes (on the face, palms, soles of the feet), lesions, pustules, and eventually crusts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of the disease last from 14 to 21 days. Many cases have no clinical presentation (asymptomatic).

Prevention

According to the Butantan Institute, among the protection measures, authorities advise travelers and residents of endemic countries to avoid contact with sick animals (live or dead) that may harbor the monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials and primates) and must refrain from eating or handling wild game.

Hygienizing your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel are important tools to avoid exposure to the virus, in addition to contact with infected people.