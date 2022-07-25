United puts ‘surprising’ condition to release CR7, says newspaper

The “novel” involving a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United may have gained another chapter. According to the British newspaper “Mirror”, the club agreed to release the Portuguese star, but on the following condition: loan for one season and automatic contract renewal for another season, until 2024.

One of the reasons Cristiano wants to leave Old Trafford is to continue playing in the Champions League, a competition in which Manchester United failed to qualify. According to the European press, Atlético de Madrid, which has a guaranteed place in the tournament, has shown interest in CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo mourns during Brighton-Manchester United match Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

The Mirror publication also discloses that a possible contract extension (for another year) was present in the clause of the agreement that United made with Juventus in 2021 to repatriate Cristiano Ronaldo, valued at 13 million euros. The Red Devils’ proposal has not yet been answered by the star’s staff, led by businessman Jorge Mendes.

The club’s idea is to bring CR7 back for a “last matchday” with the Portuguese in the 2023/24 season, with a qualification for the Champions League in mind. Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 years old and will possibly end his career in Major League Soccer, in the USA, according to “Mirror”.

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to appear for Manchester United’s pre-season, citing “personal problems”. His signing was publicly rejected by Bayern Munich; other clubs like Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid have also denied interest in the striker.