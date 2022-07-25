UP launches Leonardo Pericles in the presidential race

The UP (Popular Unit for Socialism) made official this Sunday (July 24) the name of Leonardo Péricles in the race for the Presidency of the Republic. The participation of dentist Samara Martins, from the same party, as vice president, was also formalized on the ticket that will run for a vacancy in the Planalto this year.

During the party convention held in Natal, Pericles defended the formation of a great popular front to act in the electoral process. “Central policy will be made by the people”said in his speech.

“As defenders of democratic freedoms, we call on the people to start a new journey of street activities”he added.

During the speech, Pericles highlighted the importance of all Brazilians being able to democratically choose who will preside over the country in the next 4 years.

Profile

Leonardo Pericles is the only black man in the presidential race. Born in Belo Horizonte, he is an electronics technician and machine maintenance mechanic.

He began to approach politics in student movements in the early 2000s. Later, he joined the MLB (Movimento de Luta nos Bairros, Vilas e Favelas). In 2008, he ran for a seat on the Belo Horizonte City Council, but was not elected.

Already for the Popular Unit, in the last municipal elections, in 2020, he ran as a candidate for vice mayor of Belo Horizonte (MG) on the ticket of Áurea Carolina (Psol). They came in 4th place with 103,115 votes.

Samara Martins is a native of Belo Horizonte and a dentist of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). A resident of the periphery of Natal, she is national vice-president of the Popular Unity for Socialism and a member of the MLB and the Olga Benario Women’s Movement.

She began her militancy in the high school movement and was the director of women at the UNE (National Union of Students). In the 2020 elections, she was a candidate for a seat in the Natal City Council.