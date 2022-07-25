Upgrade to Cheap PC? Do Radeon RX 6400 and Ryzen 4100 run games well?

Let’s test if the new AMD entry card and processor do the job!

With the launch of AMD Radeon RX 6400, a card that is available for a price similar to the GeForce GTX1050 Ti, does the Cheap PC finally have a relevant upgrade? Do we finally have an entry card with something new to offer better than 2016 hardware?

For this article, we are also going to take advantage of another novelty since the last time we tried to build a Cheap PC to play games: the AMD Ryzen 3 4100. It’s not much of a change compared to what the Intel Core i3-10100F had to offer, so it’s not relevant for those who already own Intel’s quad-core. For anyone building a PC from scratch, the Ryzen 3 4100 might be a better choice. The AM4 ecosystem has many more options for mainboards and also for future upgrades for those who one day want to promote their “Cheap PC for Ideal PC”.

Another element on our radar is the following: the balance between the input card and integrated graphics. We’ve said countless times since prices skyrocketed that it makes more sense to buy a PC with integrated graphics and spend on a graphics card only when it’s in the higher performance segments. Here, we compare the gaming performance of the Ryzen 3 4100 + Radeon RX 6400 combo versus the performance of the Ryzen 5 5600G alone. It is worth remembering that the CPU+GPU combo is currently costing R$1,600 versus R$1,300 for the 5600G alone (research carried out on 07/21).

This battle is between PC Baratinho and PC da Crise is:

There is a cost increase, but it is visible that we have much more gaming performance on the Radeon RX 6400 than on the integrated graphics of the Ryzen 5 5600G. The difference is large enough to justify the higher cost. But there is one detail that I would keep an eye on: the Ryzen 5 5600G is a considerably better processor than the Ryzen 3 4100, which will be relevant for anyone looking to give future graphics card upgrades:

But for those who are not doing this long-term planning and want to play now, with a limited budget, will the Ryzen 3 4100 and Radeon RX 6400 combo work? Gameplay time!

The setup used also includes the Asus A320 mainboard, that is, we will also have an additional limitation when using a system based on PCIe 3.0 and only 4 lines available. Fortunately, this bottleneck didn’t turn out to be a major issue in our review of the RX 6400, but it does impact average performance, and can hamper gameplay.

Bench used:

– AMD Ryzen 3 4100 – R$ 580

– Cooler Box

– 2x8GB DDR4 @3200MHz – 2x R$240

– Asus A320 Prime – R$ 289

– SSD M.2 512GB – R$ 299

– ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6400 – from R$1,099

– 450W power supply – BRL 270

Estimated cost: BRL

Working very close to the limit, as has always been the PC Baratinho series, brings its difficulties in heavier games and releases. The Ryzen 3 + RX 6400 configuration ran everything we tested, but with varying levels of success.

Games like Warzone fared better than expectedo, running with a good level of stability and a frame rate sufficient for good gameplay. PUBG, which is often a problem on Radeon, also ran surprisingly well, with both games running at low quality 1080p, with the intention of aiming for high framerates, not visual quality. The Ryzen 3 4100 was able to push the gameplay with difficulties in PUBG when there were a lot of players nearby, showing that this CPU is well overloaded.

Rainbow Six Siege was OK. Slight instabilities in some parts, and a frame rate of around 120fps, which is not a big deal for a game that easily passes 200 in many modest components. But the real nuisance happened in games that we already knew would be bullshit. The first was Deathloop, which simply breaks on cards under 6GB when running at 1080p. The low bandwidth of the PCIe slot and little VRAM made the game perform very poorly, something we already imagined would happen because the 6500 XT also behaved very badly in this game:

The other game with very inconsistent performance was God of War, and this one we already knew had its problems with Radeon. Making the appropriate graphics adjustments you can play, but I think the result was below what I would like in terms of graphic quality and gameplay stability.

Is the Ryzen 3 4100 and Radeon RX 6400 worth it?

As we have already defended in other articles, this input segment is usually not a good choice, especially on video cards. These cards are too expensive for the performance and quality of gameplay they offer.. A good example is the one below, with a GeForce GTX 1660 Super and the Ti appearing on the chart, costing around R$1,700. It’s a big increase in price, but also in the quality of the gameplay, in addition to solving problems such as lack of video decoder for streaming and more VRAM:

But it’s not just the video card. I would keep an eye on the processor as well. The Ryzen 5 4500 sometimes costs less than 100 reais more than the 4100, but it has more cores and threads, and the performance is considerably better:

But if your budget doesn’t reach these more expensive components, and you’ll need to stop at this duo, the Ryzen 3 4100 and Radeon RX 6400 combo can run practically everything, making the appropriate adjustments and concessions in graphics quality, and being aware that it will be enough to play and nothing more. No streaming or paralleling. After all, you are running games with no performance margin in the components.