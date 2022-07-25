Urgent! Petrobras may reduce diesel price after gas cut

Petrobras is evaluating a cut the price of diesel after reducing the price of gasoline sold at its refineries by 4.9%. The oil sold in Brazil is between 2% and 3% more expensive than the prices registered in the foreign market.

Read more: Where has ICMS been reduced? Check the list of states where gas is cheaper

Until last Wednesday, the 20th, when the drop in gasoline was announced, the fuel was 8% above prices seen abroad. This percentage represents about R$ 0.30 per liter.

Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) claims that the lag no longer exists after the readjustment. “There was room for reduction, due to the drop in prices in the international market. From a technical point of view, this readjustment makes sense”, explains Sérgio Araújo, executive president of the entity.

In a note, Petrobras stated that the cut “followed the evolution of international reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for this product, and is consistent with the pricing practice, which seeks to balance the global market, but without pass-through to domestic prices of the short-term volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

More careful

According to Abicom, the average lag for diesel was 3% until last Wednesday, dropping to 2% last Friday. The association believes that the decision to follow the international market has not yet been taken due to the high volatility of diesel.

“Today, the possibility of a small decrease in the price of diesel sold here exists, but you have to be very careful. They cannot anticipate and then go back. There is still a lot of uncertainty because of the gas supply crisis from Russia to Europe,” says Araújo.

Economics professor and coordinator of the Energy and Regulation Group at UFF (Fluminense Federal University), Luciano Losekann, believes that measures involving diesel demand more caution on the part of Petrobras.

“It is a product that we need to import more, the share of imports in the domestic supply is greater, and the market is short, the international demand is also great. It is difficult to make a prediction about Petrobras’ pricing, taking into account that the last steps in this matter were influenced by political interference”, he evaluates.

shortage

The major concern of analysts at this time of high international demand for diesel is the possibility of shortages. “The government has been talking about low inventories. All over the world, there are countries reviewing their inventories, some have experienced shortages, others are worried about supplies. In our case, it would be interesting to maintain international parity, to stimulate imports and avoid reducing inventories”, says Losekann.

Between 25% and 30% of the diesel consumed in Brazil comes from other countries, which leaves it in a position of dependence. “From September onwards, there is also a greater movement, it is the time of the most intense transport of the crop, and the availability of fuel is low”, predicts the executive president Abicom.

He does not believe in “widespread shortages”, but says the government should pay attention to inventories. “It may happen in one or another port, for a few moments, but it will be a one-off thing”, he adds.