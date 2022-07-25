Ursula loses her mind and makes her second victim

The last chapters of Beyond the Illusion will catch fire in Globe. This because, Ursula (Bárbara Paz) will show that she has no limits. after killing abel (Adriano Petermann), the villain will run over Yolanda (Duda Brack) without pity or mercy, leaving even Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) completely shocked by his coldness.

The liar will take this action to prevent her and her son from being arrested. All this will happen after the starlet loses the money she will have earned from the fop in exchange for the documents that incriminate him. The actress will return to blackmail him because she will have been passed on by the protagonists of Globo.

Iolanda will tell Joaquim that she has photocopies of the documents and will demand more money: otherwise, she will hand everything over to Davi (Rafael Vitti). The boy, who steals the weaving together with his mother, will say that he doesn’t have a penny left, will treat his mistress badly and even threaten her without a second thought.

With no money, the actress will appeal: she will offer the folder of documents to Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and demand a good amount. That way, Joaquim could be arrested for the frauds, and the dressmaker would get the breakup she wants so much in Beyond the Illusion.

However, the character will overhear the conversation and tell the mother. Ursula will then find a way to get to the meeting place beforehand and run over Iolanda. When he gets home with the briefcase, Joaquim will freak out about his mother’s evil. “What? Did you run over Yolanda? Did she go crazy? She died? She is alive? Speak!” the bastard will shout.

“I don’t know! I didn’t stay to see! What matters is that I recovered that envelope. Forget the star”, Úrsula will answer in Beyond the Illusion. “You can’t solve things by killing people! How can you not see that?”, Joaquim will shoot. “It was us or her. We had to put a brake on that cheap blackmailer’s tongue! If she died, it’s less of a problem.”

Joaquim’s hands will start to shake and quick flashes of Úrsula shooting Abel and him throwing Abel’s body into the bush will appear. The boy will put his hands in his pockets to disguise his nervousness. “It’s not possible… His cruelty has no limits… Yolanda has a son!”, will remember the villain of the Globo plot.

“And me too! I’m thinking of the two of us. Either I ran over this woman or she ran over us. We’re not going to jail anymore. That’s what matters. Forget that star.” Far away, without Úrsula realizing it, Yolanda will appear all bruised, but living in a hospital.