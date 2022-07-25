US Futures Rise in Fed Week, GDP and US Results; ore advances and more market issues today

Asian markets closed lower, while futures in the United States and European stock markets operate higher on Monday (25), in a week marked by the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), on Wednesday (27).

Bank of America, Itaú and Bradesco’s economic analysis teams forecast a 0.75 percentage point increase, the same magnitude as the increase in June, putting interest rates at a level between 2.25% and 2.5%.

Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) kicked off its own bullish cycle with a 50 basis point increase, higher than previously suggested.

Investors in the US still have a week full of earnings ahead of them, which will include reports from top tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

In Brazil, the agenda of indicators for the week is full, with the release of the IPCA-15, IGP-M, PNAD and Caged.

The balance sheet season gains traction, with the release of blue chip numbers, such as Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3), which brought some indications of what to expect for their numbers after the release of production data for the second quarter, in addition to Ambev (ABEV3).

In the political area, this week’s agenda tends to remain quite empty, due to the legislative recess underway in the middle of the year. Other than that, it is important to follow the election polls that will be released during the week and the party conventions.

Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures start the last week of July higher as investors brace for another busy week of corporate earnings as well as insights into further interest rate hikes from the Fed. Economists widely expect a 0.75 percentage point increase.

In addition, the market will be on the lookout for second-quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) data.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.31%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.34%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.40%

Asia

Asian markets closed lower on tech stocks following news that China plans to classify US-listed Chinese companies into three groups depending on the sensitivity of the data the companies have.

The new system is aimed at preventing US regulators from excluding Chinese companies, making some companies comply with US rules, the FT reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. Chinese companies with “secret” data would have to delist, according to the report.

China’s securities regulator told CNBC it has not created a three-tier system to help Chinese companies avoid US delisting.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.60%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.77%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.22%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.44%

Europe

European markets operate in the positive field in a week marked by corporate results and monetary policy decision in the US.

Last week, the European Central Bank kicked off its rate hike cycle with a 50 basis point hike, larger than previously suggested.

Robert Holzmann, a member of the ECB, said on Sunday that the ECB’s Governing Council will consider the economic outlook across the eurozone before determining whether another big rate hike is feasible in September.

The balance sheet crop will also be a key driver of stock market movement in Europe, with UBS, Unilever, LVMH, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Daimler, Shell, Barclays, Nestlé and Renault among the top companies reporting results over the course of the year. week.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.20%

DAX (Germany), +0.35%

CAC 40 (France), +0.40%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.62%

commodities

Oil prices turned higher despite concerns that a rise in interest rates in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, could limit growth in fuel demand.

Iron ore futures soared on Monday, prolonging a rally fueled by hopes of a third-quarter economic recovery from top steel producer and consumer China, along with measures to support the country’s troubled real estate sector. .

Chinese steel futures also extended gains after reports that China is planning to set up a real estate fund to support the real estate industry.

WTI Oil, +1.30%, at $96.00 a barrel

Brent Oil, +1.50%, at $104.75 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 7.08% to 711.00 yuan, equivalent to US$105.31

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.78% to $22,048.75 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The last week of July will be busy for the markets, with an emphasis on the balance sheet season intensifying in the period, in addition to inflation data and important monetary policy decisions.

In the US, the highlight is the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), on Wednesday. Bank of America, Itaú and Bradesco’s economic analysis teams forecast a 0.75 percentage point increase, the same magnitude as the increase in June, putting interest rates at a level between 2.25% and 2.5%.

Also, on Thursday, the second quarter US GDP preview will be released. Bradesco’s projection is for a slight increase of 0.4% in the quarterly comparison.

In Brazil, the highlight is the IPCA-15 for July, which will be released on Tuesday (26). Morgan Stanley expects a 0.18% increase from June, with a 12-month increase to 11.44%.

Read more:

IPCA-15, Fed decision, balances of Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and Ambev (ABEV3): what to follow in the week

Another inflation data that will be known next week will be the IGP-M for July, on Thursday (28), with Itaú’s projection of a monthly increase of 0.35%, taking the annual rate to 10.2%, from 10.7% in June.

Regarding economic activity, the highlights will be the June data on formal job creation (CAGED), on Thursday, and the unemployment rate (PNADC), on Friday (29).

Brazil

8:00 am: Weekly IPC-S Index

8:00 am: Consumer poll

8:25 am: Focus Bulletin

9:00 am: Electoral poll – Ipespe

9:30 am: Current transactions

9:30 am: Foreign investment

9:30 am: President Jair Bolsonaro participates in the opening ceremony of the Global Agribusiness Forum 2022

3pm: Weekly trade balance

USA

9:30 am: Fed Chicago National Activity Index

11:30 am: Fed Dallas Industrial Activity Index

3. MP opens extraordinary credit of R$ 27 billion for aid and gas vouchers

On Friday night, the federal government published a provisional measure that opens an extraordinary credit of R$ 27.094 billion in favor of the Ministry of Citizenship and Financial Charges of the Union. Most of the resource, around R$ 27 billion, will finance gas aid to Brazilians, purchase and distribution of food from family farming to promote Food and Nutrition Security and payments for the Auxílio Brasil Program.

The provisional measure was necessary to enable the granting of benefits after Congress approved and promulgated the proposed amendment to the Constitution that increased Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 and created new benefits on the eve of the election, all temporary, with valid until the end of the year.

Bolsonaro officializes candidacy and confirms Braga Netto as vice president

The Liberal Party (PL) made official, by acclamation, this Sunday (24), the candidacy for reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro. The national convention of the acronym is held at an event with a rally structure, in Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The party also confirmed the name of General Walter Braga Netto as deputy on the ticket.

Government announces new block of R$ 6.7 billion in the Budget

The Ministry of Economy announced this Friday, an additional block of BRL 6.739 billion from this year’s Budget to meet the spending ceiling, the rule that prevents expenses from growing at a faster rate than inflation.

According to the government, in total, adding the three cuts made in 2022, R$ 12.74 billion are blocked from the Budget. In practice, this amount is suspended from the funds destined to the ministries, which already complain of lack of resources in day-to-day operations.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (24), Brazil recorded 42 deaths and 10,312 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 230, down 6% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 41,753, which represents a drop of 28% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,732,694, equivalent to 78.54% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,631,217 people, which represents 83.62% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 99,724,915 people, or 46.42% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) entered into an agreement to take over the management of Shopping Eldorado.

Shopping Eldorado was opened in 1981 and currently has more than 75 thousand m² of GLA and 300 stores. The project is located in the West Zone of the city of São Paulo, in a prime region, with high population density and also serving the surrounding corporate public. With the objective of delighting its more than 2 million visitors a month, the mall already has a diverse mix of stores, including relevant services and entertainment operations.

The Arnoldo Wald office, judicial administrator of Oi’s judicial reorganization (OIBR3; OIBR4), sent to the Justice, last week, a request for “complementary fees” for 28 months of extra work, according to the column by Lauro Jardim/O Globo, requiring another R$21.8 million, in addition to the R$70 million it had already received.

arteris

Partícipes, the controlling shareholder of Arteris, confirmed that it is carrying out a “market survey exercise” aimed at potential interested parties in the purchase of the highway concessionaire. The group spoke in response to a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) that cites a report from the Estadão on the decision of the Spanish group Abertis and the Canadian fund Brookfield to hire Morgan Stanley bank to look for a buyer.

Arteris currently manages more than 3 thousand kilometers of highways in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and Paraná. Among the highways under concession is Regis Bittencourt. Abertis has a 51% interest in Partícipes, and Brookfield, 49%.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related