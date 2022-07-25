Used cars appreciated more than 20%; learn how to make a good purchase | cars

Disclosure used car sales

The used car market is booming and there are those who are able to sell their vehicle today with a valuation that exceeds 20% in the class of the best known to the public. But is it worth selling the used vehicle now? Experts assess that it may not be a good time to buy, but it is, yes, a great time to sell. At the request of EXTRA, Ricardo Fischer, from G-Factor Consultoria, made a survey of the 45 cars with a market value of up to R$ 100 thousand – considering the prices of the 0km models – that had higher valuations or lower losses.

A Chevrolet Onix Plus, for example, which in 2021 was purchased for BRL 73,255, today can be sold for BRL 89,485, with one year of use, a variation of 22.2%.

A Fiat Pulse 0km, which last year was purchased for R$83,691, can be sold for R$89,907 today, that is, a gain of 7.4%.

Even in cases where the driver is unable to sell the car above the price he paid, the loss is small, which indicates a good deal.

The reduction in demand for 0km cars today is justified by limited production due to lack of parts and restricted supply. For this reason, used car owners noticed the appreciation of their vehicles above what happened in previous years. According to Fischer, however, the movement should stabilize. A survey based on the Fipe table, which is used to mark vehicle prices, shows that there has already been a lock in the last month:

— Even with different behaviors, according to the segment, all showed deceleration. Automobiles and utilities, which suffered the most from the “chip crisis” and low production, were the first to start the slowdown.

A segment that emerged during the pandemic and continued to grow was motorcycles:

— The motorcycle market is heating up and hitting sales records. It took a little longer to slow down and practically did not reduce prices.

He also says that the slowdown in the last month is more associated with used vehicles than new ones. That is, the supply of 0km remains low, but demand has fallen, balancing the market.

— Income did not keep up with inflation, especially automotive, and the Selic (basic interest rate) suffered successive increases in order to contain inflation, increasing financing interest. I see the market reaching the break-even point, and I think that prices will remain stable in the coming months and then return to follow inflation.

File Luiz Carlos Rocha Paes Júnior, from Alemão Veículos: Fipe table started to give way two months ago

table is stabilizing



Luiz Carlos Rocha Paes Júnior, known as Júnior, 27 years old, from Alemão Veículos, in Guapimirim, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, has the same vision as the executive of G-Factor. He also assesses that, despite the increase in the last two years, the Fipe table should now fall.

— The table rose about 20% in this period. There is no way to give an exact percentage, because it varies from car to car, but it has been changing — evaluates Júnior.

In the store, the most sought after vehicles are Strada, Gol, HB20, Onix and Jeep Compass.

— The average value will vary according to the year and model of the car. A working Strada 2020, for example, is in the range of BRL 66 thousand. The 2017 HB20 Comfort is around R$51,000. Of course it also depends on the condition and mileage of the car — he explains.

About the moment to sell the used vehicle to take advantage of the high prices, Júnior gives the tip:

— Depends on the owner’s need. If you’re going to sell to get the money (and invest in something else), it’s really worth it. But if you are going to exchange for another car, no.

Cristiano Gonçalves, from the Rapid Car store, in Madureira, in the North Zone, considers that, despite the appreciation of used vehicles, there was a general rise in prices in the market, which means that the profit obtained from the business can culminate in what is called “downgrade” at the time of the exchange. That is, when a vehicle is resold to purchase a newer one, but of a lower category.

— The consumer needs to be aware of the purpose that will give the possible profit received on the resale of his vehicle, as the upward trend in prices can erode his financial return — he guides.

gradual recovery



A report by the National Federation of Associations of Motor Vehicle Dealers (Fenauto) points to a gradual recovery in the used and used vehicle segment, with an average daily sales increase of 2.5% in June. Regarding the result of sales in May, the sector registered a slightly lower variation of 2.2%, driven mainly by the motorcycle (-6.4%) and heavy commercial (-1.7%) segments.

— As already predicted, these results with punctual variations can still happen, both for more and for less, until the end of the year — evaluates Enilson Sales, president of the entity.

— But, apparently, we continue to expect a balance, as we see a slight improvement in the “state” of attention of consumers in relation to the economy — concluded Sales.

The recovery is only not better because of the high in the basic interest rate (Selic), which last June went from 12.75% to 13.25% per year and has an impact on financing. For 0km cars, the rate has already reached an average of 26.5% per year, according to the Central Bank (BC), with less impact on the used vehicle market.

— Financing represents about 70% of sales in the used car segment, which is why the interest rate plays a prominent role in 2022 — points out Sales, president of Fenauto.



How to make a good purchase





1. Check paint wear



The first thing to do when looking at a used car is its paint job. Checking these details before buying a new one can even reduce the negotiated value.

2. Attention to the conservation of seats and linings



Another item to look out for in a used car is its interior, more specifically its seats and upholstery. First, check the upholstery for stains or wear. Then, also look at the ceiling lining and the panel plastics and confirm that they are in good condition.

3. Observe noises



One more detail to watch out for in a used car is the presence of noises that, in some cases, can mean that a part is not working as it should and, thus, put your safety at risk. The best, in these cases, is to take a test drive.

4. Smell



Odors, such as the smell of burning tires, are also a warning and can put your trading at risk, so be sure to take a test drive to make sure everything is in its most perfect condition.

5. Identify custom parts



See if the accessories implemented in the car can be removed before the negotiation is concluded and find out what the original equipment is.

6. Provenance of the used car



If the car has a problem, insurers may refuse protection for your vehicle. Therefore, when buying a used car, it is always good to know who you are buying from and where the car has been.

7. Check the engine



Recognizing its condition is the key to understanding if you are getting a good deal by purchasing a used vehicle, because the engine is the heart of the car and, if you already find a defect in it, it may be time to rethink.

8. Analyze the clutch and brake



The engine and transmission set must be in full working order so that you can use the car with tranquility and safety, so whenever you are evaluating a used vehicle to buy, check the clutch and brake adjustment.



What to look out for when selling a new car



1. Prepare your used car for sale



Wash and wax your car well, keep it as shiny as possible, fix any scratches, check the tires and change them, if necessary, change the oil.

2. Basic items



Check most basic items that call attention when they don’t work, such as headlights, turn signals, interior lights, windshields, annoying noises, among others.

3. Cleaning



Vacuum the interior of the vehicle, keep it clean and, preferably, with a pleasant odor and keep the mechanical part 100%, doing a review before advertising.

4. Advertise the car sale



After preparing your car and getting it ready to sell, it’s time to advertise it and the best option to sell your used car is to advertise on the internet.

5. Images



Take lots of pictures: front, sides, back and some details. Photograph everything you think is necessary to show the good condition of the vehicle. Cover the plate with paper or a specific plate cover, but never use your hand for this.

6. Enter vehicle mileage



Never omit the mileage, as it may appear that the car has already been run a lot. Another important tip to find the best price for your used car is to consult the Fipe table.

7. Inform about the documentation



In addition to car details, it is very important that you put all the information on the vehicle’s documentation. Inform in the ad if there are any fines, if taxes are paid on time and if the inspection was carried out.

8. Always book with the interested party in a public place



For your safety, make an appointment with the buyer in a public place to have them check the vehicle closely.