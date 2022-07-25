Verstappen opens 63 points with victory in France. Check classification – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen opened the F1 lead to 63 points (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

ALL ABOUT THE 2022 FORMULA 1 FRANCE GP | briefing

O French GP Formula 1 offered the possibility for Max Verstappen to transform the already wide championship lead into a mammoth to impress any Ice Age. The reigning champion won the race and saw the only real opponent in the title fight abandon when leading. Now, Verstappen has 233 points and an enviable lead of 63.

Charles Leclerc was leading the race and could think fondly of bringing the distance down to close to 30 points. Who knows, looking at Hungary next week, imagine even winning again and heading into the summer break with a race score separating the duo. But not. One mistake was enough for Leclerc to leave the lead straight to the wall and retire.

Even with Charles’ misfortune, Sergio Pérez remains in third place in the championship. The Mexican had a hard time over the weekend at Paul Ricard and ended up beaten by the two Mercedes. He now has 163 championship points and is still seven behind Leclerc – 70 of Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc finished the race on the wall (Photo: Reproduction / F1)

Carlos Sainz has 144 and is fourth, followed by George Russell, who has 143. Lewis Hamilton is the last above the centenary mark, with 127. Lando Norris (70), Esteban Ocon (56), Valtteri Bottas (46) and Fernando Alonso (37) complete the top-10.

In the Constructors’ World Cup, Red Bull also rips the lead: it has 396 points against Ferrari’s 314, a difference of 82 points. Mercedes has 270 points and comes third. Alpine and McLaren, respectively with 93 and 89 points, heat up the fight for fourth place. Alfa Romeo (51), Haas (34), AlphaTauri (27), Aston Martin (19) and Williams (3), close the list.

Formula 1 returns next weekend, between the 29th and 31st of July, at the Hungaroring, with the Hungarian GP ending the first part of the championship.

