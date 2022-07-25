VIDEO: Giant alligator is removed from lake with wheel loader in Tocantins | Tocantins

Videos show a giant alligator being captured in the lake, in Luzimangues, Porto Nacional district. The animal, over 4 meters long, is tied with ropes and lifted by a wheel loader. Then it is placed in a bucket and transported to another location.

The case was registered this Saturday (23), on the banks of a mining company. The Fire Department reported that it was called and, when it arrived at the scene, found the animal alive and captured by employees of the company Potti Mineradora.

He also said that, soon after, the animal was placed in a bucket in the Porto Nacional sub-prefecture and taken by officials to the lake’s mangroves, where no people visit.

The Military Police said they went to the lake after receiving information about attempts to attack the animal. At the scene, the military realized that the alligator had old injuries, without its front legs and probably blind in one eye.

The representative of the mining company told g1 that the black caiman was seen in the morning. By the time an employee boarded the ferry, the animal was in the lake with its mouth open.

The representative informed that the employees immobilized the animal using ropes and called the Fire Department and the Military Police. The area is frequented by many people, mainly during this dry period, when the heat gets more intense.

“We immobilized the animal because it was very aggressive and the place is used by bathers. When the police arrived, the animal was on the ground. They asked for support to hoist and place the alligator in the dump. he had injuries, he was alive, from the video you can see he was very aggressive, he was rescued unharmed”, he said.

The representative said that the military asked for support because there was no vehicle to transport such a large animal.

The g1 also requested information from the Municipality of Porto Nacional and is awaiting a response.

For biologist Aluísio Vasconcelos, it is necessary to take into account the circumstances in which the animal was found and the conditions available.

“When we’re going to handle alligators, in this case it’s a black caiman, we usually blindfold the eyes, tie the mouth and then it stays still. With several people, the front and hind legs are tied. Only then we manage to handle the animal without having an accident or leaving it stressed”, he explained.

In his view, considering the size of the alligator and the fact that it was transported quickly with the help of equipment, the animal must not have been in a situation of suffering.

“I’m not going to say it was wrong. They could have handled it correctly, but from the video you can see that it was something quick. Now I couldn’t have left that bunch of people watching. The more people you have close to the animal, the more stress it suffers. “, he argued.

In the video that circulated on social media, it is possible to see that the alligator has its front legs amputated. The biologist stated that the animal may have been attacked by piranhas. “Piranhas can eat the paws or possibly when he’s preying on another animal, they take advantage.”

Despite this wound that does not regenerate, the animal manages to adapt to the environment, said the biologist.