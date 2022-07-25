Viracopos Airport has a day of expectation with the arrival of the Beluga – Prisma

For the first time, the A300-600ST Beluga comes to Brazil. It is the first flight of the famous Airbus freighter to a Latin American country.

After a series of changes since its departure from Toulouse, France, the huge and iconic plane is scheduled to land at 5:30 pm this Sunday at Viracopos Airport.

Airbus cargo transport aircraft – which brings a custom helicopter – will come to Brazil for the first time. Before Campinas, the plane stops in Fortaleza, scheduled for early afternoon.

The manufacturer is preparing a special presentation this Monday for exclusive guests at the Azul Linhas Aéreas hangar.

The “Flying Whale” flies low, at level 210, which consequently gives the aircraft an average speed of 300 knots (MAC 0.64), which is slightly lower compared to passenger planes operating at higher altitudes.

Which also explains the Beluga’s two stopovers – Dakar and Fortaleza – before landing in Campinas. Even without “accelerating” much, the aircraft has high fuel consumption, which considerably takes away its flight autonomy.

There is a saying in aviation that freighters never arrive early. Either they arrive on time or they are late.

Hundreds of onlookers and spotters, photographers specializing in aviation, eagerly await the landing of the aircraft in Campinas. This is the case of Rafaela Petermann, a resident of the Guarulhos region, who was in Brasília yesterday for the ‘Spotter Day’, promoted by Inframerica, manager of the capital’s airport. Leaving fatigue aside, Rafaela today will face a new saga to click the arrival of the Beluga, a crucial plane for Airbus. “It’s a dream because I never imagined that I would see this plane up close”, the photographer pours out in happiness.





As a large cargo transport aircraft, the Beluga’s primary role is to transport parts and components from other aircraft around the Airbus production chain in Europe and around the world.

Airbus currently has five Belugas in service, and expects to operate a total of six of the largest Beluga XL aircraft. These additional aircraft will help the European manufacturer to increase its production rate, especially that of the Airbus A350 XWB, acronym for eXtra Wide Body.

The Beluga is known for its iconic design. Also called the A300-600ST, its smaller version will no longer exist.

The manufacturer plans to use the Beluga XL to replace five existing A300-600STs. The current Beluga is expected to operate until 2025.

The first Beluga XL flew in July 2018. Airbus made some changes to the Beluga XL compared to the existing Beluga. The XL model is a design derived from the A330 intercontinental jet. The new Beluga XL, technical developments will help Airbus achieve its production increase targets.



A300-600ST (Beluga)

Length: 56.16 meters | Height: 17.25 meters

Wingspan: 44.84 meters

Maximum load: 40 tons

Range: 2,779 km



Beluga (XL)

Length: 63.1 meters | Height: 18.9 meters

Wingspan: 60.3 meters

Maximum load: 44 tons

Range: 4,000 km





This time, Beluga is carrying an ACH160 helicopter as cargo to a Brazilian customer and its destination is Viracopos International Airport, located in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to data from RadarBox.com, the Airbus A300-ST (F-GSTB), operating flight BGA4002, took off on Saturday (23) from Toulouse at 13:38 (CEST) landing on the same day in Dakar to then proceed to Fortaleza (flight BGA4003) and proceed to the city of São Paulo with the ACH160 aboard flight BGA4004 from Fortaleza scheduled to land at 2:50 pm (Brasilia time) at Viracopos International Airport departing on Monday at 4:00 pm ( BGA4005) bound for Fortaleza and then departing Fortaleza on Tuesday at 12:30 (Flight BGA4006) for Toulouse with a stopover in Dakar.

As we can see in the activities of the Airbus A300-600ST (Beluga), the plane has frequently flown between Airbus factories and production chains in Europe and in other parts of the world.





Among these destinations are: Toulouse, Hamburg and Hawarden, among other locations as can be seen in the heat map of the aircraft made by the AirNav RadarBox flight tracker.









Regarding the number and hours of flights operated by the aircraft, in the month of June, for example, there were 24.5 hours flown by the aircraft with a monthly average of 16.3 hours and 10,708 km (5,782 nautical miles).

To follow the Beluga’s first flight to Brazil and Latin America and forecast landing times and other updates on the landing of the famous Airbus A300-600ST, Click here to track you in real time on RadarBox flight tracking platform:



Collaborated with: Caio Barros



