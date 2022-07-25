‘Voices of War’: Fantastic follows the humanitarian work of the international committee of the Red Cross in Moldova | Fantastic

The war in Eastern Europe also very seriously affects the countries bordering Ukraine. One of them is tiny Moldova, one of the continent’s poorest nations, but which has opened its doors to refugees.

The reporters Álvaro Pereira Júnior and Wellington Almeida followed the humanitarian actions of the international committee of the Red Cross on the border between Moldova and Ukraine. They found families torn apart by the conflict, fragile patients in need of emergency rescues, and a young team willing to take risks to save lives.

Since Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine, some 450,000 refugees have entered Moldova. Most have already gone to other countries, but around 80,000 are still there.

Moldova, also called Moldova, is in eastern Europe. It’s just a little bigger than the state of Alagoas. It borders Romania and Ukraine. The main language is Romanian, followed by Russian. It was a Soviet republic between 1940 and 1992, the year in which the UN recognized it as an independent country.

It is one of the poorest nations in Europe, if not the poorest.

Today, about a third of Moldovans live abroad, mainly in the European community, of which Moldova is not a part. With the war in neighboring Ukraine, the economic situation became even more critical. But the country has opened its doors to refugees.

“We arrived in Moldova at the end of February, as soon as the war in Ukraine started. It was a small group, of six people, but now we have about 35 people, for the reasons that we are seeing in the news”, explains Sarah.

Sarah has worked on the international committee of the Red Cross for five years.

Álvaro Pereira Júnior: Was there any story from this war that moved you the most?

Sarah: Many, but what moves me the most are the frail elderly people over 80 that we rescue from Ukraine. Suddenly, they have to run away from home, because they are close to the front line. And then they have to decide what to take. I remember a little man who kept looking, looking, and decided to take just one red suitcase.

Álvaro Pereira Júnior: Because?

Sarah: Sometimes I wake up at dawn and think about it.

Watch the first episode of “Voices of War” in the video above.

