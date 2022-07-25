Volkswagen announces dismissal of global CEO Herbert Diess amid conflicts with workers

Yadunandan Singh 18 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Volkswagen announces dismissal of global CEO Herbert Diess amid conflicts with workers 0 Views

Dismissal will take effect on September 1; last year, he came under fire after saying that unless the company accelerated its shift to electric vehicles, it could lose up to 30,000 jobs.

Per Essay

THE Volkswagen reported that the global CEO Herbert Diess will step down from his post and from the automaker’s board of directors, an unexpected move amid an expensive shift he has spearheaded at the auto giant towards electric vehicles.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's global CEO, will have his resignation completed on September 1
Herbert Diess, Volkswagen’s global CEO, will have his resignation completed on September 1 Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Diess, who took over the position in 2018 after the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandalwill be succeeded by Oliver Blumewho will also remain the CEO of the sports car brand Porsche.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

The resignation will take effect on September 1. Diess led the company’s transformation into a leading electric car maker in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal. The road has been full of disappointments – the multinational had difficulties with the software working in its new electric cars and did not meet this year’s sales targets for new vehicles in China.

Diess also clashed with the company’s powerful works council over his management style. Last year, he came under fire for weeks after he warned the board of directors that unless the company greatly accelerates its shift to electric vehicles, it could lose up to 30,000 jobs at its core operations in Wolfsburg, Germany, accounting for about half of the on-site workforce. /Dow Jones Newswires

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

VW designer reveals what the Kombi update would look like in Brazil

Even after being discontinued in 2013 in Brazil, the Volkswagen Kombi continues with a legion …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved