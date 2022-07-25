Volkswagen announces dismissal of global CEO Herbert Diess amid conflicts with workers

THE Volkswagen reported that the global CEO Herbert Diess will step down from his post and from the automaker’s board of directors, an unexpected move amid an expensive shift he has spearheaded at the auto giant towards electric vehicles.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen’s global CEO, will have his resignation completed on September 1 Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Diess, who took over the position in 2018 after the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandalwill be succeeded by Oliver Blumewho will also remain the CEO of the sports car brand Porsche.

The resignation will take effect on September 1. Diess led the company’s transformation into a leading electric car maker in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal. The road has been full of disappointments – the multinational had difficulties with the software working in its new electric cars and did not meet this year’s sales targets for new vehicles in China.

Diess also clashed with the company’s powerful works council over his management style. Last year, he came under fire for weeks after he warned the board of directors that unless the company greatly accelerates its shift to electric vehicles, it could lose up to 30,000 jobs at its core operations in Wolfsburg, Germany, accounting for about half of the on-site workforce. /Dow Jones Newswires