VP praises debutants and Bruno Méndez in Corinthians turnaround

Vítor Pereira returned to command Corinthians from the technical area after serving two suspension games and saw his team beat Atlético-MG 2-1, in a comeback, in the heart of Mineirão, for the 19th and last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

The main news for Timão in the match were goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and defender Balbuena, debutants of the night, in addition to the rare chance for Bruno Méndez in the defense, his original position. In a press conference, VP praised the trio.

“I usually avoid a little individual analysis, since football for me is collective. But Balbuena and Bruno Méndez played a wonderful game, they showed a very high level. Carlos Miguel was Carlão today. he’s easy for his height. He’s a quick goalkeeper. He knew the quality, he just needed to understand the personality. Debuting in a game like that is not easy, but he was calm about life. He played a competent game, he gave us the quality we needed.” , said Victor Pereira.

About the game, VP praised the power of reaction of Corinthians after leaving behind on the scoreboard at the beginning, when Keno hit a beautiful finish to open the score. Fábio Santos scored twice in the second half to give the victory and keep Timão in second place in the Brasileirão, with 35 points, four less than Palmeiras.

“It’s not easy to get here and play against Atlético-MG. They got the goal right after the first chance. We had to find ourselves in the game again, we lost balance, especially emotionally. at this moment. We managed, sometimes with quality, other times with spirit, to turn the result around. They are two good teams, many good players on the field”, began the Portuguese, before analyzing the Corinthians performance in the first round.

“We had moments when we had 10 players away. Many games we had a survival team. During many games we were a more result-oriented team to arrive today and present more quality football. The trend is to improve our quality, now we have solutions. this first round we could have been a big distance from the front teams, but we stay in the middle”, he concluded.

Corinthians returns to the field on Wednesday (27), at 9:30 pm, when they face Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. For the Brasileirão, Timão’s next game is on Saturday (30), at 7pm, against Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena.

See more answers from Vítor Pereira:

Cassio’s situation, out of back pain

“Cassio had the problem of the previous game. In the game we had at home, we thought it had been a small, passing thing, but it inflamed a little more. Today we can’t risk it. I don’t know if he will be available.”

Does it have Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Léo Natel?

“I didn’t know the players. They’ve been training with us, well. We’ll see how the composition of the squad will go and then we’ll make joint decisions. Me, the staff and the club’s management. It’s still premature. I need to know how the squad will look to the competitions that lie ahead”.