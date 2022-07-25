Vtor Pereira analyzes Corinthians victory and exalts team spirit against Atltico-MG

Corinthians beat Atlético-MG by 2-1 this Sunday. The Parque São Jorge team started at a disadvantage at the beginning of the first half and had to run after the loss in the final stretch.

After the duel, coach Vítor Pereira gave a quick press conference at Mineirão. The coach analyzed the confrontation against Atlético-MG and celebrated the victory against the hosts.

“The game was difficult, it’s not easy to get here and play against Atlético Mineiro. They reached the goal the first time they finished, in a beautiful goal. Then we had to find ourselves in the game, we got into the game well, but then we lost a little balance there, essentially emotional. We lost some balls there that we shouldn’t have lost, but then we got back into the game, again in a game with quality, on a lawn that can’t demand a lot of technical perfection, the lawn is not great at the moment, but we achieved in spirit, in quality”, stated Vítor Pereira.

Timão, it is worth remembering, sought victory in the final stretch of the second half of the match. Keno opened the scoring in the first half, eight minutes into the game. Fábio Santos equalized shortly after the 30th minute of the complementary period and, in the 36th minute, with a penalty on Giovane, the side converted the charge and turned the duel.

“Sometimes in quality, sometimes in spirit, we managed to turn the result around, a result that was negative and we won the game. Two good teams, many good players, naturally when we study the opponent we know…”, recalled Vítor Pereira.

“We knew that Keno cuts inwards and hits with his right foot, Hulk cuts to the middle and hits with his left foot, so we knew that we had to stop those players who have the strong kick. good goal. Then we turned the result around in a beautiful play in the first goal. In a cross between Fagner and Fábio appeared as if he were a center forward and scored a beautiful goal. Then the boy Giovane, full of will, goes up, no he has a lot of tactical ties because tactically he still has a little bit of irreverence, age… and he ended up getting a penalty, and that’s what the game boils down to”, concluded the coach.

With the result, Timão remained in second place in the Brazilian Championship. The Parque São Jorge team now has 35 points, four less than the leader Palmeiras. The G4 is completed by Fluminense and Atlético-MG.

