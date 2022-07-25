VW designer reveals what the Kombi update would look like in Brazil

Even after being discontinued in 2013 in Brazil, the Volkswagen Kombi continues with a legion of fans spread across the country. For in the last few days, images – hitherto unknown – have emerged of the latest projects of the iconic van. The photos were shared by the former head of design of the German brand in Brazil, Luiz Alberto Veiga, on his Instagram profile (@veigaluizalberto). In them, there are possible designs for the front and the panel of the Old Lady.

On social media, Veiga explains that there are restyle proposals for the Kombi made in 1997, but that did not materialize at the time. In one of the images, the designer places the sketches side by side. On the left, the model appears with circular headlights that resemble the optical set of the Polo’s first line. The driving lights were redesigned, but remained on top of the optical assembly, which thus preserves part of the original style.

On the right side of the assembly, Veiga shows a different style, with rectangular headlights with integrated blinkers, similar to the Gol of that period. In this proposal, the VW logo also appears smaller compared to the classic Kombi. The similarities are due to the bumper, which is the same in both projects. However, the two versions did not provide the front radiator, which reappears in the 1.4 flex model of the Kombi.

Luiz Alberto Veiga/Instagram

VW designer wanted the restyling

In addition to the frontal drawings, Luiz Alberto Veiga published an image of the interior of the Kombi with more rounded lines and two glove compartments. But keep the old buttons. With more than 40 years of career and creator of several models of VW do Brasil, such as, for example, Gol and Fox, Veiga regretted that the changes did not happen.

“All my career we’ve been trying to upgrade the Old Lady, but in the end, new safety requirements put an end to production of one of the smartest work cars of all time,” said the designer.

Photo: Tião Oliveira/Estadão

The Kombi stopped being made at the end of 2013 for not complying with the new legislation of the National Traffic Council (Contran). As of January 1, 2014, front airbags and anti-lock braking system (ABS) are required as standard for all vehicles. Thus, Volkswagen ended production of the van.

However, the classic Kombi was reborn fully electric. In June, the brand started producing the van ID.Buzz in Germany in van and passenger versions. In the Brazilian market, there is still no forecast for the launch, but it is expected that the electric van landing here in 2023. However, it will come at a luxury price.

