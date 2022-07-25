Want to work at Coca-Cola? The company has more than 100 open positions!

Coca-Cola FEMSA has opened new job openings to work in factories in the south and southeast. See how to sign up

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

the multinational Coca-Cola FEMSA opened new job openings to work in factories scattered across the south and southeast. Most opportunities require a high school or technical education or higher.

According to the company, the same opportunities will be offered to all candidates, regardless of race, age, gender, origin, political opinion and marital status. In this way, the company seeks to develop the skills of all successful candidates.

There are more than 105 vacancies in the states below:

Santa Catarina;

Minas Gerais;

Paraná;

Sao Paulo;

Rio de Janeiro.

What are the vacancies available at Coca-Cola FEMSA?

You will be able to choose whether the vacancies are exclusive to PwD or not, and also filter the options by area, city and level of education, such as:

Auxiliary/operational;

Supervision;

Junior/Trainee;

Technician;

Full;

Senior.

Some of the vacancies offered are for different areas, such as:

Delivery Assistant;

Commercial administration;

Customer service;

Reliability Analyst;

Sales Support Assistant;

storekeeper;

Sales coordinator;

Lecturer;

Beer developer;

Engineer;

Sales;

Logistics;

Ground transportation,

Marketing;

Industrial maintenence;

Delivery Driver;

Machine Operator (II and III);

District Attorney;

Merchandising Supervisor;

PI Work Safety Technician;

Electrical Maintenance Technician;

Syrup.

What are the benefits offered?

The company did not inform what is the value of the salary offered to professionals. However, after checking the vacancy details, you will see what benefits the applicant will receive. Most vacancies include medical and dental care, life insurance, profit sharing, cafeteria, transport and food vouchers, gymnastics, breakfast and training program.

How to apply for company vacancies?

To participate in the selection process, it is necessary to access the Coca-Cola careers website and check the options. After choosing the job of interest, click on “See job description” and then on “Apply”.

180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse in calls

Finally, register by sending all your information and submitting your resume. If you didn’t find vacancies with your profile, leave your resume for other opportunities.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: akuditaputri / shutterstock.com