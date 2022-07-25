Warm welcome to Francis in Canada

A “penitential pilgrimage”, with the invitation to “Walk Together”, characterizes this 37th Apostolic Journey of Francis, whose key words are: closeness, forgiveness, reconciliation, fraternity, hope.

There were 8,430 km on board the Ita Airways A330/AZ², covered in about 10 hours and 10 minutes. The plane with Pope Francis on board landed on the runway at Edmonton International Airport at 11:08 am this Sunday, July 24.

As usual, before descending, the Pontiff was greeted on the plane by the apostolic nuncio, in this case Archbishop Ivan Jurkovič, titular archbishop of Corbavia, and by the head of the Protocol. Afterwards, in a wheelchair, Francisco was taken to a hangar for the welcoming ceremony in the presence of Governor General of Canada Mary May Simon, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, indigenous leaders and civil and ecclesiastical authorities. But before the greetings, indigenous people chanting with traditional instruments. Then, very smiling, and with attentive listening, the exchange of greetings and gifts with indigenous chiefs.









The 37th Apostolic Journey began and defined by the Pontiff himself as a “penitential pilgrimage”, to continue the “path of healing and reconciliation” of indigenous peoples with …

After a brief meeting with the civil authorities of Canada, Francisco heads to the San José Seminary, 31.1 km away, where he will rest on this first day in Canadian lands. Remembering the 8 hour time difference between Rome and Edmonton.

The Pope begins his activities on Monday in Maskwacis – 100 km away – where at 10 am he will meet the First Nations, Métis and Inuit indigenous peoples.

In the afternoon it will be the turn to meet another group at the Church of the Sacred Heart of the First Peoples, 4.4 km away, as well as members of the parish community. On the occasion, he will bless a statue of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, the first native of North America recognized as a Saint by the Catholic Church.

The San Jose Seminary

The Saint Joseph Seminary, which will welcome the Pope on the first leg of the trip, was inaugurated in 1927, when Archbishop Henry Joseph O’Leary was Archbishop, in what had previously been a seminary administered by the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, between Rua 99 and Rua 110. Due to the increasing number of seminarians, the structure was soon considered too small and in 1957 a new seminary was built in St. Albert Trail.

In 2010, St. Joseph’s Seminary was moved to the intersection of 98th Street and 84th Street, on the edge of the North Saskatchewan River Valley. The new complex has a quadrangular shape, with wings built around inner courtyards and gardens, and is reminiscent of the cloisters of monasteries and religious houses of the past. It is, however, very modern in the simplicity of the lines and materials used: Manitoba Tyndall stone, as well as brick, glass, steel and concrete. Inside, the chapel has the classic plan of a Roman basilica, where it is possible to contemplate the series of stained glass windows by Rault, created in Rennes, France, for the former seminary of St. Albert Trail, along with the fourteen gray stone tiles, marked with a cross, taken from the old chapel and fixed to the walls of the new structure.

To the south of the chapel is the bell tower, named after the American priest who founded the Knights of Columbus, Father Michael McGivney. The tower, about 22 m and topped by a cross, is a prominent steel and glass structure, visible even at night from downtown Edmonton, across the River Valley. It contains five bells blessed by Monsignor J. Hamilton, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Edmonton on June 16, 2010. The seminary also has a smaller chapel, primarily for use by priests who live here year round.

The seminary residence includes more than 60 rooms for seminarians, guests and priests who are involved in formation, spaces for group meetings and areas for leisure activities, a gymnasium, a games room and a study room dedicated to Saint Jerome, patron of Biblical Studies.