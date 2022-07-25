Watch Marvel’s Full Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

For those who missed the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, a generous channel shared it in full on YouTube.

The nearly one-hour video is from blackfilmandtvbringing all the speeches that Kevin Feige and the actors and directors of Marvel gave. Check out:

When watching the panel Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022you’ll check out the public’s reaction to the event’s announcements, which involved new Avengers movies and release dates for movies like Fantastic Four.

The highlight of the event was when the first trailer for Black Panther 2 was shown, which greatly moved the Hall H audience.

READ TOO:

In Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverQueen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from the intervening powers of the world following the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia’s help (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path to the Kingdom of Wakanda.

In addition to introducing Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) as datingking of a secret undersea nation, the film also brings Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Ironheart, and Michaela Coel as Aneka.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for November 10 in Brazil, with Ryan Coogler in the direction.

The antagonist will be dating, which will undergo important changes in its origin. Instead of the traditional version in Atlantis, the anti-hero will appear in a historic and submerged city of Mexican culture, in the Central American region.