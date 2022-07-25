‘We will not fall into any kind of blackmail’

Guillermo Varela, Flamengo’s target, left Dinamo Moscow’s concentration and does not answer the club’s calls

target of Flamengo for the season’s sequel, the right-back Guillermo Varela became involved in a great controversy in Russia. The Uruguayan abandoned the concentration of the dynamo moscow.

According to Dmitri Gafanmanager of the Russian club, in contact with the Brazilian journalist Fábio Aleixo, Varela abandoned the hiring of Dinamo last Saturday (23).

In addition, the 29-year-old Uruguayan does not answer calls from the board, which does not know the whereabouts of the player.

The club understands that Guillermo Varela violated the contract. So the legal department studies what to do.

“We respect and love our club a lot. We won’t fall for any kind of blackmail“, Dmitri Gafan told the press.

revealed by Penarolthe right-back has passages through the bases of Real Madrid and Manchester United. The Uruguayan arrived at Dinamo Moscow in the 2020-21 season.

