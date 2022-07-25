‘Whale plane’ should land for the first time in Brazil this Sunday (24/7) – Nacional

The aircraft can carry up to 40 tons (photo: Airbus/Disclosure)

The cargo plane Airbus Beluga ST, known as the “whale” plane, should land for the first time in Brazil this Sunday afternoon (24/7). The landing at Fortaleza Airport was scheduled to take place at 1 pm, but it was delayed and the capital of Ceará is expected to arrive at 4 pm. The aircraft is bringing a luxury helicopter.

The name given to the plane is due to the similarity with the beluga, also known as the white whale. The aircraft is also nicknamed the flying whale, for having a similar shape to the marine animal and its long size. She came to the country to bring a luxury helicopter model ACH160, which will be landed at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, So Paulo.

The manufacturer will also demonstrate the air carrier, which will enter the market for large loads. The Beluga made flights primarily for the transport of parts for Airbus aircraft between the company’s factories in several countries, mainly within the European continent.

According to the Airbus website, the aircraft is 56.16 meters long, with a height of 17.25 meters and a wing span of 44.84 meters. The aircraft has a maximum payload of 40 tons, with a maximum range of 1,650 kilometers (km), depending on the amount of fuel and cargo.

delayed takeoff

The aircraft’s landing was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon (7/23), at Fortaleza Airport. He would spend the night there and head to Viracopos today. But a storm at the airport in Dakar, Senegal, ended up preventing the plane from taking off on schedule.