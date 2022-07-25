what Corinthians fans need to know about the 2022 Brazilian

After the first 19 rounds of the Brazilian Championship for Corinthians, it is now possible to draw an overview of the possibilities of the clubs contending for the title, apparently limited to only the first seven places (Palmeiras, Corinthians, Fluminense, Athletico, Atlético, Flamengo and Internacional).

With the turn over Atlético-MG this Sunday, the first of Vitor Pereira in charge of the club, Timão ended the first round of the Brasileirão 2022 in the vice-leadership, with 35 points conquered (ten wins, five draws and four defeats), 24 goals scored and 19 conceded – four points behind leaders Palmeiras and five ahead of the first team outside the G-6, Internacional.

However, to get an idea of ​​the strength of a club in the competition, analyzing only the points conquered is not enough. It is also important to note some topics, such as: the number of points lost at home; the number of points won away; the number of direct confrontations inside and outside the home; that of classics to be played in their domains; and the number of free dates for the remainder of the season.

Timão is the club that has lost the least points in its domains, but is fourth when it comes to points won away from home. On the other hand, it will receive almost all of its main opponents for the title at Neo Química Arena (with the exception of Flamengo), while Palmeiras and Fluminense will have to leave to face almost all of them.

Points lost at home (the less the better)

Corinthians is the club that lost the least points at home in the first round of the competition. With nine games played, Timão left behind only six points, as a result of draws against São Paulo, Santos and América-MG. Among the top seven, it is the club that has wasted the least points in its domains, followed by Flamengo, which has wasted eight points, Athletico-PR, which has lost nine, Palmeiras, which has lost ten, Fluminense and Internacional, who have lost 11, and Atlético -MG, who let 12 points slip away at home.

Points earned away from home (the more the better)

Among the 30 points played away from home in the first round, Timão won 14, behind Palmeiras, with 19 out of 27 possible, Fluminense with 15 out of 27 possible, and Atlético-MG also with 14, but out of 27 possible. Other contenders for the title, Athletico-PR won 13 out of 30 possible, Internacional, 14, and Flamengo, last among the seven, only 11.

At home, Timão ended undefeated with six wins and three draws, in addition to 13 goals scored and only three conceded. Away from Neo Química Arena, there were four wins, two draws and four defeats, with 11 goals scored and 16 conceded.

Head-to-head (the more home games the better)

From now on, playing direct matches at home can be fundamental for the final classification of the Brasileirão, especially for Timão, which has become an unbeatable opponent alongside Fiel. At Neo Química Arena, Corinthians will host Palmeiras, Fluminense, Athletico, Atlético and Internacional. He will only leave to face Flamengo.

The rival Palmeiras will have a more complicated table, as they will face Corinthians, Internacional, Athletico, Atlético and Fluminense away from home, and will only receive Flamengo.

Fluminense, third placed in the first round, will face only Palmeiras in their domains, leaving to play against Corinthians, Athletico, Atlético, Internacional and Corinthians.

Atlético-MG, four placed, will face Corinthians, Internacional and Flamengo in the second round, and will receive Athletico, Fluminense and Internacional.

Athletico, fifth, host Palmeiras and Fluminense and will go out to play against Corinthians, Flamengo, Internacional and Atlético.

The gaucho club, in turn, receives Palmeiras, Athletico, Atlético and Fluminense and leaves to play against Flamengo and Corinthians.

Flamengo, on the other hand, which is in a good phase and has approached the top squad, will go out to play only against Palmeiras and will host Corinthians, Internacional, Athletico, Atlético and Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro.

In short, Timão and Flamengo will have more home games against direct rivals (5 to 1), while Palmeiras and Fluminense are the teams that will most leave their domains in these games (1 to 5).

Classics (the more at home, the better)

We know that playing classics at home has been an unbalancing factor in favor of the home team in the competition. Atlético-MG and Internacional do not have their biggest rivals in Serie A and, therefore, do not enter this list. Timão will face Palmeiras at home, but will go out to play against São Paulo at Morumbi (where there is a boring taboo) and Santos at Vila Belmiro. The rival alviverde, in turn, has the opposite script, as it faces São Paulo and Santos at home and leaves to get Corinthians.

In Rio, with Vasco out of the first division, Flamengo welcomes Fluminense and leaves to get Botafogo, while the tricolor carioca will receive the lone star club at home.

In Paraná, Athletico will receive rival Coritiba at Arena da Baixada.

Free dates (the more the better)

In the chaotic Brazilian calendar, having free dates to recover the squad and make tactical adjustments is fundamental and can make a difference in the race for the title. At the moment, Corinthians, Athletico and Flamengo are behind all their rivals, as they are still alive in all competitions. On the other hand, Palmeiras, Atlético, Fluminense and Internacional have already guaranteed at least five free weeks for training, as they have been eliminated from at least one competition, be it Libertadores, Sudamericana or Copa do Brasil.

It is worth noting that after August 10, Palmeiras or Atlético-MG will have all the free cup dates until the end of the season, as they face each other for Libertadores and are no longer in the Copa do Brasil, which can make a positive difference for who only has full focus on the Brasileirão.

Summary

In summary, it is important to note that Corinthians, among the top seven, is the club that has lost the least points at home (first), but is only in fourth place when it comes to points conquered away from home. In addition, Timão will play five of their six direct confrontations at Neo Química Arena, unlike Palmeiras, who will face five of their six opponents. Finally, with regard to free dates, Timão is one of the biggest losers, along with Flamengo and Athletico, and, if they advance in both the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, they will have at least four more full dates compared to Palmeiras. or Atlético, because, outside the Copa do Brasil, one of the two will also be eliminated from the continental competition.

See how the fight for the title was at the end of the first round of the Brasileirão 2022

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 39 19 11 6 two 31 13 18 68 2nd Corinthians 35 19 10 5 4 24 19 5 61 3rd Fluminense 34 19 10 4 5 29 20 9 60 4th Atlético-MG 32 19 8 8 3 27 20 7 56 5th Atletico-PR 31 19 9 4 6 24 20 4 54 6th Flamengo 30 19 9 3 7 26 18 8 53 7th International 30 19 7 9 3 27 20 7 53 8th Red Bull Bragantino 27 19 7 6 6 30 23 7 47 9th saints 26 19 6 8 5 22 16 6 46 10th Sao Paulo 26 19 5 11 3 28 24 4 46 11th Botafogo 24 19 7 3 9 19 24 -5 42 12th Ceará 24 19 5 9 5 20 19 1 42 13th Goiás 22 19 5 7 7 21 25 -4 39 14th America-MG 21 19 6 3 10 13 22 -9 37 15th Hawaii 21 19 6 3 10 20 30 -10 37 16th cuiabá 20 18 5 5 8 14 19 -5 37 17th coritiba 19 18 5 4 9 21 30 -9 35 18th Atlético-GO 17 19 4 5 10 18 28 -10 30 19th Youth 16 19 3 7 9 16 32 -16 28 20th Strength 15 19 3 6 10 15 23 -8 26

