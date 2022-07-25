What is known about the oldest galaxy in the universe

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered the oldest galaxy in the universe ever found. This is GLASS-Z13 that appeared 300 million years after the Big Bang. The information is part of a study by 25 researchers from Harvard University and the Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (USA).

“We are potentially looking at the most distant starlight anyone has ever seen,” Rohan Naidu, a researcher at the Harvard Center for Astrophysics, told the news agency. AFPon Wednesday 20. “The telescope broke records, locating a galaxy that existed when the universe was just 300 million years old.”

According to scientists, due to the expansion of the Universe, the galaxy must already be 33 billion light-years from Earth. Before the discovery, the oldest known galaxy was GN-Z11, found in 2015 also by Webb, which emerged 400 million years after the Big Bang, about 15 billion light-years away.

The galaxy was only detected by the telescope’s infrared light, something that cannot be seen by the naked eye. According to the researchers, the Webb works like a time machine. The new discovery measures about 1,600 light-years across. The Milky Way, the galaxy where Earth is located, is 100,000 light-years in diameter, that is, in terms of size, they are even smaller.

James Webb

Sent in December last year, Webb is located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, the result of a partnership between NASA and the European Space Agency. The telescope is the largest ever sent into space, took 30 years to complete and cost about $10 billion.

In all, 20,000 people participated in the development of the technology, from engineers to astronomers. The US agency maintains that the telescope creates a “new look at distant universes”, at other stars, and that it investigates the structure of the universe. Thus, human beings can better understand planet Earth.

The telescope is named after James Edwin Webb (1906-1992), former NASA administrator. Webb led the Apollo mission, responsible for putting the first men on the Moon.