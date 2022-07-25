What is the most painful place on the body to get a tattoo?

In areas where there is less fat and more nerves, getting a tattoo is more painful.

British science and biology professor Natalie Wilsher has a tattoo of physicist Albert Einstein (1879-1955) on her arm — as well as others on her feet, wrists and ankles.

Of all the tattoos she got, the most painful were on her instep and ankles.

“Pain is the body’s way of protecting itself, and the nerves are responsible for detecting pain,” explains the professor on the BBC’s Teach me a Lesson podcast.

“It’s more painful to get a tattoo where there’s less fat and more nerves,” he details in a conversation with presenters Bella Mackie and Greg James.

