What to Expect Until the End of the Year

The middle of the year has arrived and, with it, the season for revaluation of investment portfolios for the second half of the year. It is healthy for every investor to periodically review their investments in order to assess whether the assumptions that led to a decision are still valid or whether it makes sense to fully or partially review their portfolio.

In this context of reassessment of investment assumptions, the first half of 2022 tested first-time investors to the limits of their strength, and the second half still holds strong emotions, as we will see below.

Although the old maxim that past profitability does not represent a guarantee of future profitability remains valid, before we get into the evaluation of the prospects for the next six months, I believe it is valid to look back and observe what has happened so far, in order to learn a little and, mainly, to prepare for the strong emotions (or not) that are to come.

Since the second half of 2021, the global economy has been facing a scenario of growing and persistent inflation, initially caused by a combination of factors related to monetary stimuli and the supply shock.

In order to stimulate the economy in recent years, especially during the covid-19 pandemic, the world’s main Central Banks adopted expansionary monetary policies, that is, they reduced basic interest rates to encourage household consumption and, with this, keep the economy warm. At the same time, successive lockdowns around the world caused factory closures and the dislocation of global supply chains, resulting in a shock in the supply of diverse products. This combination of factors caused the inflation scenario that we are currently experiencing.

Additionally, when the situation did not seem to be able to become more complex, inflation was exacerbated by the war between Ukraine and Russia, which impacted the supply of agricultural and energy commodities (oil and natural gas), resulting in additional pressure on inflation. of food and fuel, which have great power to spread the general increase in prices in the economy of the countries.

Finally, the Central Banks, which were stuck between a rock and a hard place, afraid of basically committing two types of error: i) early start the process of raising interest rates to contain inflation and, consequently, generate a strong deceleration in the economy or ii) keep monetary stimulus for too long and, as a consequence, lead the population to have to live with a stronger and longer-lasting inflationary scenario, causing again a breakdown in the economy.

That said, market analysts generally believe that Central Banks made the second mistake, especially the Fed and the European Central Bank. But, obviously, it’s very easy to talk after the fact.

These effects have had an impact on assets across the world. The main world stock exchanges have accumulated significant drops, with emphasis on the S&P500, which suffered a bitter fall of just over 20% in the year, in addition to the highest inflation in the US economy in the last 40 years. In Brazil, it could not be different. The IBOV, the main stock market index, and the Ifix, the main real estate fund market index, accumulated drops of approximately 5% and 1%, respectively.

As a result of this macroeconomic environment, we can expect a global recession, but given the sui generis character of this scenario for investors and Central Banks, it is difficult to predict exactly when the recession will start and how long it will last.

In such cases, it is possible to learn some lessons from the history books and past crises. Analysts believe the recession will not be as deep as 2008, as regulation on banks has since been greatly improved and leverage limits are tighter and, in addition, corporate balance sheets are generally healthier than they were in that crisis.

According to professor and writer Hyman Minsky, crises and recessions are inevitable. He argues that periods of great stability make people and companies more likely to take risks and, with that, generate instability, which leads to a scenario of recession and makes people less likely to take risks, thus causing greater stability and the beginning of the cycle again.

Given this context, due to recent movements in the generalized sale of shares, the real estate fund market may present good opportunities for entry into discounted securities for the construction of long-term investment portfolios, but this movement must be carried out very carefully in the short term. and wait for good opportunities to appear so that the investor does not regret it.