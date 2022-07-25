What’s up, John Textor? Botafogo will release defender for Serie A rival

Defender is not being used by Luís Castro at Botafogo

Botafogo is experiencing a moment of turmoil on the pitch. Luís Castro’s team does not excite and the team has difficulty in achieving a sequence of positive results in the Brazilian Championship.

Off the field, however, the board works. under command of John Textor, managers are looking to improve the squad for the remainder of the season. This also includes trading players that are not used by Luís Castro.

according to GE, Botafogo is about to release defender Klaus to Atlético-GO. The 28-year-old defender is not being used by the coach. With a contract until the end of 2023, the board is agreeing that he will be loaned to Dragão until the end of 2022.

According to the report, the defender has already started saying goodbye to his teammates and, soon, will have the official negotiation between the clubs.

Arrived at the beginning of the year

Klaus’ stay at General Severiano was short. The defender was hired in early 2022, before Botafogo was sold to John Textor. With the alvinegra shirt, he played only three matches.