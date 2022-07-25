WhatsApp lets you go offline and invisible; see how it works

After many requests from users, the Whatsapp now allows you to completely remove online status from all contacts or only specific people. The new feature is currently only available for WhatsApp beta version 2.22.16.12 for Android.

Before that, the messenger only allowed the user to restrict which of their contacts could see the information “Last seen”, that is, the last time the user accessed the application.

However, all contacts were able to know if the user was online the moment they opened the private chat.

Check how to remove online status from your WhatsApp

As said, the feature to hide the online status of the messenger is only available, so far, for WhatsApp beta version 2.22.16.12 for Android. Therefore, the first step to taking your online status is update your app for that version.

After that, just go to the “Settings” of the messenger, select “Account”, then “Privacy” and “Last seen and online”. Just below the “Who can see my last seen” option, there will be a new section called “Who can see when I’m online”.

In this section, you can select the “All” option to let your contacts see when you are actively online, or mirror the “Last seen” setting. If you choose this second option, you can restrict your “online” to only saved contacts, remove the visualization of specific contacts or hide the “online” status for all contacts.

It’s worth noting that if you hide the “online” view for a contact or all, you won’t be able to see when they are online either.

When does the new feature come to other devices?

According to WABetaInfo, a website specializing in spreading WhatsApp information, the new feature will also be available on iOS devices at some point.

Regarding the default messenger app, there is still no forecast of when the new tool will be available, as it is still under development.