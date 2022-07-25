which is safer to access the bank account?

Internet banking and mobile banking held 67% of total transactions, which is more secure?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

According to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), in 2020 internet banking and mobile banking held 67% of total transactions and were used for 8 out of 10 bill payments.

Although smartphones have contributed to this result, lately it has become a concern. For, between 2020 and 2021, the rate of robberies and theft of cell phones per 100 thousand inhabitants increased by 1.8%, according to the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security. In this way, the thief’s target is the bank’s application, to make transfers via Pix.

Thus, some experts on the subject gave their opinion to UOL’s Tilt blog. Check out.

Is it better to use the cell phone or the computer to use the account?

According to Kaspersky’s director of research and analysis for Latin America, Fabio Assolini, there is risk in both types of access.

“All threats have already been ‘migrated’ from the platform, such as banking trojans, RATs and other malicious tools to capture passwords, biometric data”, he explains. “They can silently access your account, stealing money and making pre-approved loans.”

However, Fabio gives a slight preference to the computer, as long as he is only at home, with controlled access. However, computer-only use is not a viable solution to this problem, as the risks remain the same.

PSafe chief security executive Emilio Simoni agrees with Fabio.

“Phishing is one of the methods most exploited by cybercriminals and can come via SMS, email and messaging apps. So both desktop and mobile can be targeted. The victim is induced to share sensitive data, such as name, CPF, RG, address on a fake website that pretends to be an original, for example”, explains Simoni.

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Most secure banking app

However, for Denis Riviello, head of cybersecurity at Compugra, the banking application is more secure than accessing it through the computer, as many banking threats are aimed at Windows.

However, Rivella highlights that it is important that the user “keeps the application always up to date, does not use it on strangers’ cell phones, does not access public Wi-Fi networks and never saves information about his account on his cell phone”.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Chayjitti Hongmanee / Shutterstock.com