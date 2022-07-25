Who gets Auxílio Brasil this week?

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil with a final NIS between 6 and 0 receive this last week of July. Check the calendar

In this last week of July, some groups of Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries can withdraw the benefit amount. The value still remains at R$ 400, since the effects of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) are only valid as of August.

In addition, the PEC also provides for the inclusion of 2 million Brazilians in the Federal Government’s social program. In June, 18.5 million families received the aid.

As a general rule, families in the program receive according to their final NIS (Social Identification Number) number.

Aid Brazil calendar for July

Check the payment schedule for the last week of July.

Final 6: July 25, 2022

Final 7: July 26, 2022

Final 8: July 27, 2022

End 9: July 28, 2022

End 0: July 29, 2022

NIS

The NIS sequence can be consulted through several official channels. Look:

Work Card;

Citizen Card;

Extract from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço);

My INSS (National Social Security Institute);

CadUnique.

Withdrawal of Aid Brazil

To withdraw the amount, simply go to a Caixa self-service terminal with the aid card or the Citizen Card.

Beneficiaries who already have the new Auxílio Brasil card can also use it in commercial establishments with the debit option.

Queue

There is a very expressive number of Brazilians waiting to be included in the payroll. The most recent data released by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) indicated that there are more than 2.7 million people on the waiting list.

They are Brazilians who meet the criteria adopted for the selection but are awaiting the release of new funds for payments.

One of the measures of the PEC dos Auxílios is precisely to eliminate this queue. However, the confederation claims that for this it would be necessary to add another R$ 1 billion to the value of the proposal.

Information about Aid Brazil

Any information about the program can be accessed on the Caixa Tem app and on the Auxílio Brasil app, or through the Ministry of Citizenship Service Center by calling 121.

