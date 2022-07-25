who is the businessman named as Isis Valverde’s new affair

Over the weekend, during her trip to Greece, Isis Valverde appeared hugging businessman Álan Faria Bissoli, in a photo posted by João Guilherme Silva, raising suspicions of an affair between them. But who is the Minas Gerais businessman who may have won the actress’s heart? People count!

Álan Faria Bissoli is one of Faustão’s son’s best friends and appears in several photos posted by João Guilherme, at parties in Brazil and trips abroad. Among the 12 thousand followers of her private profile on Instagram, is the singer Anitta. He and Isis follow each other there as well. Álan is also already followed on the social network by people who work directly with the actress.

Mineiro, the businessman was born in the city of Divinópolis, but currently lives in the capital Belo Horizonte, from where he helps to run the family business. He is the heir of a large mining company, and appears as a partner in two more, one in consultancy and management and the other in real estate, whose capital is around R$ 7.5 million.

Álan Faria Bissoli is the son of businessman Márcio Bissoli, who died, aged 50, after the helicopter he was in in Espírito Santo do Dourado crashed in June 2018.

Isis Valverde, who has been separated since February from Andre Resende, the father of her only child, has been posting photos from the trip, but none in the company of Álan Bissoli.