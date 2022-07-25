Who is the character in the ‘Black Panther 2’ trailer?

The trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, shown yesterday at Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, brought confirmation of the arrival of a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Namor, the submarine prince.

Played by Tenoch Huerta, the character, who is considered to be the first mutant to appear in Marvel comics, will make his debut in the studio’s Cinematic Universe in the film, which is due for release in November.

But who is Namor and what is its relevance?

Well, Namor may be arriving “late” to the Marvel universe in the movies and in the series, but in the comics the thing is very different.

The so-called submarine prince was, in fact, the first hero of the comic book giant, appearing in 1939 when it still went by the name of Timely Comic (the company would only become Marvel in the 60s).

Namor’s origins are linked to the legendary kingdom of Atlantis. Namor is the son of Princess Fen, direct heir to the throne of Atlantis, and daughter of Emperor Thakorr, which makes him a direct heir to the throne, explaining his nickname “the undersea prince”.

Namor’s adventures begin when Thakoor discovers divers near Atlantis and Namor then leads an attack on New York. His mission in the early comics was to face humanity in retaliation for the horrors his people suffered.

In these stories, he was rivaled by the Human Torch.

Things change a little from the 40s, when Namor gets his own magazine and enters the war plots that permeated the magazines of the time.

In the plot, Atlantis is attacked by Nazis and, to protect his kingdom, Namor fights alongside Captain America, Human Torch and other heroes.

From there, Namor loses a little space and becomes a mere supporting player.

This changes in 1962, when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby return to highlight the character. Eventually, Namor puts his hatred for the surface people aside and works alongside several heroes, while maintaining his dubious personality.

Among the teams that Namor has acted are large groups from the comics such as the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Invaders and the X-Men.

Powers

Namor’s powers include super strength, flight, superhuman reflexes, super stamina.

Obviously, he can breathe underwater and has his body’s physiology adapted to it, being a hybrid of human and Atlantean. In the water, your powers are even more pronounced, with a healing factor and the ability to communicate with marine beings.

The undersea prince also manages to command the waters and create storms – something that has been added to his story recently.

And in the MCU?

Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, will make his MCU debut Image: Playback/Youtube

An important detail about Namor’s history that was only revealed by Marvel later is that the character is a mutant. This is thanks to his origin: son of a human with an Atlantean, Namor has human genes and superhuman powers.

Marvel has not yet announced how it will use the X-Men in its cinematic universe after recovering the rights in the face of the purchase of what was Fox, but the arrival of Namor could be a starting point.

A curious point about the submarine prince is that he often transitions between the roles of hero and villain. It is speculated that in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Namor starts the film as a villain.

Nothing has yet been confirmed, however, and only with the movie in theaters will it be possible to know how Marvel will use its oldest character.

Watch the trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: